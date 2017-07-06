Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Anxiety could be secret to school success, research shows

    TES reporter
    6th July 2017 at 14:44
    anxiety, research, school, completion, montreal university, the british journal of psychiatry
    The study of almost 5,000 Canadian students shows that pupils with moderate anxiety are more likely to complete high school

    Moderate levels of anxiety could help teenagers to succeed at school, according to research.

    A study suggests there is a link between having some worries and the chances of completing school.

    But pupils with high or low levels of anxiety are more likely to leave secondary education without a qualification.

    The paper, which is based on data from around 4,900 Canadian students in Quebec, examines the links between symptoms of depression and anxiety and completing school.

    Students who took part were asked to complete questionnaires on how they felt in the previous week, and this information was combined with official data on school non-completion rates in Quebec.

    'Optimal disposition'

    The findings showed an association between anxious symptoms and school non-completion, the study says, "with both low and high levels of anxiety associated with increased risk of students leaving secondary school without qualification".

    It adds that this association also "suggests that students may be at optimal disposition to succeed in school when they experience moderate levels of anxiety in general, and not just in relation to specific tasks."

    The paper, led by researchers at Montreal University, is published in The British Journal of Psychiatry.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Children know what anxiety feels like and that it has a name: they do not have to suffer like previous generations'

    1st November 2016 at 22:59

    'If you believe the stats, girls are three times more likely to suffer anxiety or depression. I don’t believe the stats'

    4th October 2016 at 14:52

    What keeps me awake at night: 'The unprecedented anxiety that modern-day schooling inflicts on children'

    11th September 2016 at 10:01

    14 ways to help pupils combat exam anxiety

    23rd May 2016 at 13:10

    'The explosion in anxiety, depression, self-harm and eating disorders among under-21s means every school should have a teacher trained in Mental Health First Aid'

    11th January 2016 at 18:03

    Most read

    1. Sats: Threshold scores revealed amid mixed reaction from heads
    2. Sats: 61 per cent of pupils reach expected standard in three Rs
    3. 'Every child, in theory, can reach the expected standard in the Sats, a...
    4. Markers unable to use exam board AQA's online system as GCSE deadlines loom
    5. Sats: 'It's heartbreaking telling children who have worked their socks o...
    6. 'So much rides on today's Sats results – it threatens my wellbeing as a ...
    7. Sats: 'It feels like an unpredictable blanket bog of accountability can ...
    8. International school jobs will look 'shinier' due to UK education cuts, ...
    9. ‘Teaching drove me to a breakdown after 17 years in the classroom’
    10. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats

    Breaking news

    using_research.jpg

    Government demands leave 'too little time' for teachers to read research

    6th July 2017 at 15:43
    sats poll

    Majority of teachers think Sats are unfair, snap poll finds

    6th July 2017 at 14:11

    WATCH: Teachers step into the spotlight in brilliant Year 11 leavers' videos

    6th July 2017 at 11:30
    BME

    Racism ‘blighting’ lives of BME teachers, research finds

    6th July 2017 at 00:01
    karaoke, teachers, school, puns, twitter, social media, #teacherkaraoke, songs

    The last few weeks of term? I will survive

    5th July 2017 at 15:32

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now