Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Applications to 'early deadline' university courses reach all-time high

    Jonathan Owen
    26th October 2017 at 00:03
    More people than ever before have applied for places at Cambridge and Oxford universities, or to study medicine, dentistry or veterinary science

    A record number of students have applied for places at Oxbridge or to study for degrees in medicine, dentistry or veterinary science, according to figures released today by Ucas.

    The number of applicants to "early deadline" university courses, which closed on 15 October, was boosted by a nearly 10 per cent rise in applications from overseas students.

    There were 61,440 applicants for these courses, which include medicine, dentistry, and veterinary medicine and science courses – and for all courses at the universities of Cambridge and Oxford.

    The volume of applications this year is the highest since Ucas began recording this data in 2010 and represents a 7 per cent rise from last year’s figures. It indicates a “robust start” to the university admissions process for 2018, according to Ucas.

    Application trends

    The number of applicants from Britain has risen by 6 per cent on last year, reaching 41,970 – the highest number ever recorded.

    This increase has been fuelled by a rise in applications from 18-year-olds in England and Wales of 8 and 7 per cent respectively, despite a fall in the number of 18-year-olds in Britain of around 3 per cent this year. In Northern Ireland there was a 4 per cent fall in applications, while the rise in Scotland was 2 per cent.

    Overseas students accounted for almost a third (31.6 per cent) of all applicants to October deadline courses, amounting to 19,470 applications – a 9.6 per cent year-on-year rise.

    There were 6,610 applicants from the European Union alone – more than in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales combined – and up 6 per cent on last year. The weak pound, and campaigns to attract foreign students, are thought to have contributed to the rise.

    Popular university programmes

    There has also been a surge in the number of people wanting to study medicine. Around a third of this year’s "early deadline" applicants have applied for courses in medicine. The 20,730 applications in this category amount to the largest number since 2014 and an 8 per cent increase on last year.

    The growing demand may be a result of the 500 extra places at medical school that will be available next year, according to Ucas.

    Clare Marchant, chief executive of Ucas, commented: “These degree programmes and universities are always popular. At a time of uncertainty, it’s encouraging that UK higher education remains so attractive, not only to UK students but also those from EU countries – and internationally.”

    But the statistics released today only represent around one in 10 prospective university students – with most courses starting in 2018 having a deadline of next January for applications.

    Ms Marchant said: “We’ll need to wait until after the 15 January 2018 deadline to understand what the overall demand for UK higher education looks like”.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    The chances of disadvantaged pupils going to Oxbridge and four other key points from new uni admissions stats

    26th January 2017 at 00:02

    Want to go to a top university? Let's talk languages

    8th May 2015 at 01:00
     

    Proportion of teenagers entering university at record high

    18th September 2017 at 13:31

    Proportion of 18-year-olds applying to university reaches record level

    13th July 2017 at 07:02

    Most read

    1. Are these the 7 pillars of classroom practice?
    2. Memories are made of this
    3. Angela Rayner: teachers resorting to food banks to survive
    4. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    5. Angela Rayner: Ofsted is 'not fit for purpose'
    6. Could teaching assistants provide the solution to the recruitment crisis?
    7. Wakefield City Academies Trust run on 'basis of fear'
    8. Part-time secondary school teachers most likely to leave – and four othe...
    9. 'Our schools are drowning under a tidal wave of human misery'
    10. Justine Greening reveals locations chosen for student loan reimbursement...

    Breaking news

    University graduate

    Hundreds more poor students could attend 'top' universities if entry requirements were dropped by two A-level grades

    26th October 2017 at 00:03

    Government 'confusion' over early years pledge

    25th October 2017 at 18:09
    spending, funding, teachers, twitter, altruism, ridiculous, classroom resources

    A banjo, a large-screen TV and an Anderson shelter: the 'ridiculous' items bought by teachers

    25th October 2017 at 17:41
    The surveys revealed concerns about coding.

    Two-thirds of teachers 'don't have the skills or tools to teach coding'

    25th October 2017 at 17:27

    Thousands of pupils worldwide draw their dreams for future jobs

    25th October 2017 at 16:57

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now