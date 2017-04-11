Approval granted for 131 more free schools
The government has approved 131 new free schools, creating around 69,000 places for pupils.
Today’s announcement comes ahead of the publication of the government’s White Paper, which will set out plans to increase the number of grammar schools.
The Department for Education has not revealed whether any of the 131 new free schools will be selective and would only say that this would be impossible unless the law was changed. One of the approved free schools is proposed by the selective Barton Court Grammar School in Canterbury, but the plans are for an "all ability range" secondary.
The Barton Court Academy Trust Free School is due to provide 1,050 places for 11- to 19-year-olds, next to the existing grammar school.
The DfE dismissed questions about whether any of the new free schools could become academically selective in the future as “speculation”.
Other new schools include a primary that will have a total of 30 boarding places for year 5 and year 6 pupils.
The Sapientia Primary Prep School, in Norfolk, for 4-11 year-olds will be sponsored by Wymondham College, England’s largest state boarding school.
Education secretary Justine Greening said: "We need schools that can bring out the best in every single child no matter where they're growing up, how much their parents earn, or however different their talents are.
"That's why these new schools are so important – they give us the school places we need for the future, and they also give parents more choices to find a great school place in their area that's right for their child."
Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said new school places were “welcome and necessary”, but accused the government of failing to deliver the number of places needed by 2020.
She added: “The free schools programme has been proven to be an enormously expensive and inefficient way to create school places.
“Today's announcement alone almost certainly comes with a huge price tag, without necessarily even providing new school places in the areas that need them most.”
The 131 new free schools include 20 special schools that local authorities have identified a need for, that will create 1,700 places for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.
Excluding these special schools, there will be 27 new free schools in the South East, creating 15,429 new places, but only two in the North East, creating 204 places.
Toby Young, director of the government-backed free schools charity New Schools Network, said: “The fact that so many of the free schools approved in this wave are outside of London, with over 21 in the Midlands alone, demonstrates this government's commitment to extending the benefits of the free schools policy to all parts of the country.”
List of new free schools, excluding those meeting a need identified by local authorities:
|Name of school
|Type of school
|Phase
|Local authority
|Abbey Farm Educate Together Primary
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Swindon
|ACE Sky Academy and Eden Project Nursery
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Cornwall
|Badbury Park Primary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Swindon
|Barton Court Academy Trust (BCAT) Free School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Kent
|Beam Bridge School
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|Barking and Dagenham
|Bearsted Academy
|Free school - Special
|Secondary
|Kent
|Bideford Primary Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Devon
|Bishop Hancock Primary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Bath and North East Somerset
|Blakenall Free School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Walsall
|BOA Digital
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Birmingham
|Bohunt Horsham
|Free school - Mainstream
|All-Through
|West Sussex
|Boorley Green Primary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Hampshire
|Buckton Fields Primary School (Preston Hedge's Academy Trust)
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Northamptonshire
|Cambrai Community Primary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|North Yorkshire
|Cambridge City Free School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Cambridgeshire
|Cambridge Mathematics School
|Free school - Mainstream
|16-19
|Cambridgeshire
|Chatten Free School
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|Essex
|Christ Church CofE Secondary Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Birmingham
|CHS South
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Manchester
|Cleeve School
|Free school - Special
|Secondary
|Bexley
|Collegiate Free Primary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Croydon
|Corby Secondary Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Northamptonshire
|Coseley Technology Primary
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Dudley
|CSAT Northern Gateway
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Kent
|Damnonii Academy
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|Devon
|Darlaston Technology Primary
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Walsall
|David Kirk Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Hampshire
|Discovery Special Academy
|Free school - Special
|Primary
|Middlesbrough
|Durham Gateway Academy
|Free school - Alternative Provision
|Secondary
|Durham
|Eden Boys' Leadership Academy II, Birmingham
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Birmingham
|Eden Boys' Leadership Academy, Bradford
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Bradford
|Euler Academy
|Free school - Alternative Provision
|Primary
|Kingston Upon Hull
|Felix Culpa Academy
|Free school - Alternative Provision
|Secondary
|Stoke-on-Trent
|Forge Wood High School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|West Sussex
|Free School 2: The Workplace (Alternative Provision)
|Free school - Alternative Provision
|Secondary
|East Sussex
|Friars East Free School
|Free school - Special
|Secondary
|Northamptonshire
|Godmanchester Secondary Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Cambridgeshire
|Grangewood All-through Free School
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|Hillingdon
|Grove CE Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|All-Through
|Oxfordshire
|Hampton East Primary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Peterborough
|Harlestone Road Primary Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Northamptonshire
|Harris Academy For Boys, Royal Greenwich
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Greenwich
|Harris Academy Sydenham
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Bromley
|Harris Primary Charlton/Blackheath
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Greenwich
|Houghton Gate School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Northamptonshire
|Hurst Farm Primary Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|West Sussex
|John Taylor Free School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Staffordshire
|Keeble Gateway Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|North Yorkshire
|Kilnwood Vale Primary School (GLF)
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|West Sussex
|Launceston College Primary Campus
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Cornwall
|Laurence Calvert Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Leeds
|Learn@ Specialist Academy
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|Bristol
|Leicester Metropolitan Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Leicester
|Lewisham Church of England Secondary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Lewisham
|Linden Hill
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|Surrey
|Maaz Free School
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|Richmond upon Thames
|Maidstone Primary Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Kent
|Medway Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Medway
|Moorcroft Primary Free School
|Free school - Special
|Primary
|Hillingdon
|Mulberry Nursery and Primary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Tower Hamlets
|New Horizons West Durrington (Bluebell) Primary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|West Sussex
|Newquay Primary Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Cornwall
|North Iffley Academy
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|Oxfordshire
|North Star Academy
|Free school - Alternative Provision
|All-Through
|Bristol
|North West Leeds Sixth Form Centre
|Free school - Mainstream
|16-19
|Leeds
|North Worcester Primary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Worcestershire
|Northstowe Special Academy
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|Cambridgeshire
|Oasis Academy Oldham 2
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Oldham
|Oasis Academy South Bristol
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Bristol
|Oasis Academy Temple Quarter
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Bristol
|Orsett Heath Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Thurrock
|Paignton Church of England Primary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Torbay
|Paston Reserve Primary
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Peterborough
|Pix Brook Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Central Bedfordshire
|Poplar Farm School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Lincolnshire
|Primary First Trust Gravesham
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Kent
|Prince Albert High School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Birmingham
|Rochester Riverside Church of England Primary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Medway
|Rushey Mead Free School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Leicester
|Sandy Lane Academy
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|Central Bedfordshire
|Sapientia Primary Prep
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Norfolk
|School 21 Campus
|Free school - Mainstream
|All-Through
|Newham
|School 21 Sugar House
|Free school - Mainstream
|All-Through
|Newham
|SEAX Trust Free School
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|Essex
|South Bank Primary Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Leeds
|Sponne School Daventry
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Northamptonshire
|St Bede's Inter-Church School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Cambridgeshire
|St Clement CE Primary Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|West Sussex
|St Neots Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Cambridgeshire
|Stone Lodge Academy, Dartford
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Kent
|Summerdown
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|East Sussex
|Surrey Downs Court
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|Surrey
|Thames View Bridge School
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|Barking and Dagenham
|Thameside Secondary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Thurrock
|The Beeches
|Free school - Alternative Provision
|Primary
|Medway
|The Cavendish School
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|Cambridgeshire
|The Flagship School
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|East Sussex
|The Isambard Kingdom Brunel Primary School (IKB)
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Somerset
|The Laurus AP School
|Free school - Alternative Provision
|Secondary
|Stockport
|The Maritime Academy
|Free school - Mainstream
|All-Through
|Medway
|The Olive School, Manchester
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Manchester
|The Saracens Primary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Barnet
|The Working Title School
|Free school - Mainstream
|16-19
|Islington
|Treetops Special Free School
|Free school - Special
|All-Through
|Thurrock
|Tudor Grange Primary Academy Meon Vale
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Warwickshire
|Turner Academy Folkestone
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Kent
|UK Fast/Dean Trust
|Free school - Mainstream
|Secondary
|Manchester
|Wickhurst Green Primary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|West Sussex
|Willenhall Technology Primary
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Walsall
|Windmill Hill Primary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Torbay
|Wing Primary School
|Free school - Mainstream
|Primary
|Cambridgeshire
