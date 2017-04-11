Register
    Approval granted for 131 more free schools

    Martin George
    12th April 2017 at 00:03
    Justine Greening has announced 131 new free schools.
    DfE
    List includes 27 new free schools in the South East – including one proposed by a grammar school trust – but only two new free schools in the North East

    The government has approved 131 new free schools, creating around 69,000 places for pupils.

    Today’s announcement comes ahead of the publication of the government’s White Paper, which will set out plans to increase the number of grammar schools.

    The Department for Education has not revealed whether any of the 131 new free schools will be selective and would only say that this would be impossible unless the law was changed. One of the approved free schools is proposed by the selective Barton Court Grammar School in Canterbury, but the plans are for an "all ability range" secondary.

    The Barton Court Academy Trust Free School is due to provide 1,050 places for 11- to 19-year-olds, next to the existing grammar school.

    The DfE dismissed questions about whether any of the new free schools could become academically selective in the future as “speculation”.

    Other new schools include a primary that will have a total of 30 boarding places for year 5 and year 6 pupils.

    The Sapientia Primary Prep School, in Norfolk, for 4-11 year-olds will be sponsored by Wymondham College, England’s largest state boarding school.

    Education secretary Justine Greening said: "We need schools that can bring out the best in every single child no matter where they're growing up, how much their parents earn, or however different their talents are.

    "That's why these new schools are so important – they give us the school places we need for the future, and they also give parents more choices to find a great school place in their area that's right for their child."

    Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said new school places were “welcome and necessary”, but accused the government of failing to deliver the number of places needed by 2020.

    She added: “The free schools programme has been proven to be an enormously expensive and inefficient way to create school places.

    “Today's announcement alone almost certainly comes with a huge price tag, without necessarily even providing new school places in the areas that need them most.”

    The 131 new free schools include 20 special schools that local authorities have identified a need for, that will create 1,700 places for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

    Excluding these special schools, there will be 27 new free schools in the South East, creating 15,429 new places, but only two in the North East, creating 204 places.

    Toby Young, director of the government-backed free schools charity New Schools Network, said: “The fact that so many of the free schools approved in this wave are outside of London, with over 21 in the Midlands alone, demonstrates this government's commitment to extending the benefits of the free schools policy to all parts of the country.”

     

    List of new free schools, excluding those meeting a need identified by local authorities:

    Name of school Type of school Phase Local authority
    Abbey Farm Educate Together Primary Free school - Mainstream Primary Swindon
    ACE Sky Academy and Eden Project Nursery Free school - Mainstream Primary Cornwall
    Badbury Park Primary School Free school - Mainstream Primary Swindon
    Barton Court Academy Trust (BCAT) Free School Free school - Mainstream Secondary  Kent
    Beam Bridge School Free school - Special All-Through  Barking and Dagenham
    Bearsted Academy Free school - Special Secondary Kent
    Bideford Primary Academy Free school - Mainstream Primary Devon
    Bishop Hancock Primary School Free school - Mainstream Primary Bath and North East Somerset
    Blakenall Free School Free school - Mainstream Secondary Walsall
    BOA Digital Free school - Mainstream Secondary  Birmingham
    Bohunt Horsham Free school - Mainstream All-Through West Sussex
    Boorley Green Primary School Free school - Mainstream Primary Hampshire
    Buckton Fields Primary School (Preston Hedge's Academy Trust) Free school - Mainstream Primary Northamptonshire
    Cambrai Community Primary School Free school - Mainstream Primary North Yorkshire
    Cambridge City Free School Free school - Mainstream Secondary  Cambridgeshire
    Cambridge Mathematics School Free school - Mainstream 16-19  Cambridgeshire
    Chatten Free School Free school - Special All-Through  Essex
    Christ Church CofE Secondary Academy Free school - Mainstream Secondary Birmingham
    CHS South Free school - Mainstream Secondary Manchester
    Cleeve School Free school - Special Secondary  Bexley
    Collegiate Free Primary School Free school - Mainstream Primary Croydon
    Corby Secondary Academy  Free school - Mainstream Secondary  Northamptonshire
    Coseley Technology Primary  Free school - Mainstream Primary Dudley
    CSAT Northern Gateway Free school - Mainstream Primary Kent
    Damnonii Academy Free school - Special All-Through  Devon
    Darlaston Technology Primary Free school - Mainstream Primary Walsall
    David Kirk Academy Free school - Mainstream Primary Hampshire
    Discovery Special Academy Free school - Special Primary Middlesbrough
    Durham Gateway Academy Free school - Alternative Provision Secondary Durham
    Eden Boys' Leadership Academy II, Birmingham  Free school - Mainstream Secondary  Birmingham
    Eden Boys' Leadership Academy, Bradford Free school - Mainstream Secondary  Bradford
    Euler Academy Free school - Alternative Provision Primary Kingston Upon Hull
    Felix Culpa Academy Free school - Alternative Provision Secondary Stoke-on-Trent
    Forge Wood High School  Free school - Mainstream Secondary  West Sussex
    Free School 2: The Workplace (Alternative Provision) Free school - Alternative Provision Secondary East Sussex
    Friars East Free School Free school - Special Secondary  Northamptonshire
    Godmanchester Secondary Academy Free school - Mainstream Secondary Cambridgeshire
    Grangewood All-through Free School Free school - Special All-Through  Hillingdon
    Grove CE Academy Free school - Mainstream All-Through Oxfordshire
    Hampton East Primary School Free school - Mainstream Primary Peterborough
    Harlestone Road Primary Academy Free school - Mainstream Primary Northamptonshire
    Harris Academy For Boys, Royal Greenwich  Free school - Mainstream Secondary  Greenwich
    Harris Academy Sydenham Free school - Mainstream Secondary  Bromley
    Harris Primary Charlton/Blackheath Free school - Mainstream Primary Greenwich
    Houghton Gate School Free school - Mainstream Secondary  Northamptonshire
    Hurst Farm Primary Academy Free school - Mainstream Primary West Sussex
    John Taylor Free School Free school - Mainstream Secondary  Staffordshire
    Keeble Gateway Academy Free school - Mainstream Primary North Yorkshire
    Kilnwood Vale Primary School (GLF) Free school - Mainstream Primary West Sussex
    Launceston College Primary Campus Free school - Mainstream Primary Cornwall
    Laurence Calvert Academy Free school - Mainstream Secondary Leeds
    Learn@ Specialist Academy Free school - Special All-Through  Bristol
    Leicester Metropolitan Academy Free school - Mainstream Secondary Leicester
    Lewisham Church of England Secondary School Free school - Mainstream Secondary Lewisham
    Linden Hill Free school - Special All-Through  Surrey
    Maaz Free School Free school - Special All-Through  Richmond upon Thames
    Maidstone Primary Academy Free school - Mainstream Primary Kent
    Medway Academy Free school - Mainstream Secondary  Medway
    Moorcroft Primary Free School Free school - Special Primary Hillingdon
    Mulberry Nursery and Primary School  Free school - Mainstream Primary Tower Hamlets
    New Horizons West Durrington (Bluebell) Primary School Free school - Mainstream Primary West Sussex
    Newquay Primary Academy Free school - Mainstream Primary Cornwall
    North Iffley Academy Free school - Special All-Through  Oxfordshire
    North Star Academy Free school - Alternative Provision All-Through Bristol
    North West Leeds Sixth Form Centre Free school - Mainstream 16-19  Leeds
    North Worcester Primary School Free school - Mainstream Primary Worcestershire
    Northstowe Special Academy Free school - Special All-Through  Cambridgeshire
    Oasis Academy Oldham 2 Free school - Mainstream Secondary Oldham
    Oasis Academy South Bristol Free school - Mainstream Secondary Bristol
    Oasis Academy Temple Quarter Free school - Mainstream Secondary  Bristol
    Orsett Heath Academy Free school - Mainstream Secondary Thurrock
    Paignton Church of England Primary School Free school - Mainstream Primary Torbay
    Paston Reserve Primary Free school - Mainstream Primary Peterborough
    Pix Brook Academy Free school - Mainstream Secondary Central Bedfordshire
    Poplar Farm School Free school - Mainstream Primary Lincolnshire
    Primary First Trust Gravesham Free school - Mainstream Primary Kent
    Prince Albert High School Free school - Mainstream Secondary  Birmingham
    Rochester Riverside Church of England Primary School Free school - Mainstream Primary Medway
    Rushey Mead Free School Free school - Mainstream Secondary Leicester
    Sandy Lane Academy Free school - Special All-Through Central Bedfordshire
    Sapientia Primary Prep Free school - Mainstream Primary Norfolk
    School 21 Campus Free school - Mainstream All-Through  Newham
    School 21 Sugar House Free school - Mainstream All-Through  Newham
    SEAX Trust Free School Free school - Special All-Through Essex
    South Bank Primary Academy Free school - Mainstream Primary Leeds
    Sponne School Daventry Free school - Mainstream Secondary Northamptonshire
    St Bede's Inter-Church School  Free school - Mainstream Secondary Cambridgeshire
    St Clement CE Primary Academy Free school - Mainstream Primary West Sussex
    St Neots Academy Free school - Mainstream Secondary Cambridgeshire
    Stone Lodge Academy, Dartford Free school - Mainstream Secondary  Kent
    Summerdown  Free school - Special All-Through East Sussex
    Surrey Downs Court Free school - Special All-Through  Surrey
    Thames View Bridge School Free school - Special All-Through  Barking and Dagenham
    Thameside Secondary School Free school - Mainstream Secondary Thurrock
    The Beeches Free school - Alternative Provision Primary Medway
    The Cavendish School Free school - Special All-Through  Cambridgeshire
    The Flagship School Free school - Special All-Through East Sussex
    The Isambard Kingdom Brunel Primary School (IKB) Free school - Mainstream Primary Somerset
    The Laurus AP School Free school - Alternative Provision Secondary Stockport
    The Maritime Academy Free school - Mainstream All-Through  Medway
    The Olive School, Manchester Free school - Mainstream Primary Manchester
    The Saracens Primary School Free school - Mainstream Primary Barnet
    The Working Title School  Free school - Mainstream 16-19 Islington
    Treetops Special Free School Free school - Special All-Through Thurrock
    Tudor Grange Primary Academy Meon Vale Free school - Mainstream Primary Warwickshire
    Turner Academy Folkestone  Free school - Mainstream Secondary  Kent
    UK Fast/Dean Trust Free school - Mainstream Secondary Manchester
    Wickhurst Green Primary School Free school - Mainstream Primary West Sussex
    Willenhall Technology Primary  Free school - Mainstream Primary Walsall
    Windmill Hill Primary School Free school - Mainstream Primary Torbay
    Wing Primary School Free school - Mainstream Primary Cambridgeshire
    DfE

