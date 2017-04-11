Approval granted for 131 more free schools

The government has approved 131 new free schools, creating around 69,000 places for pupils.

Today’s announcement comes ahead of the publication of the government’s White Paper, which will set out plans to increase the number of grammar schools.

The Department for Education has not revealed whether any of the 131 new free schools will be selective and would only say that this would be impossible unless the law was changed. One of the approved free schools is proposed by the selective Barton Court Grammar School in Canterbury, but the plans are for an "all ability range" secondary.

The Barton Court Academy Trust Free School is due to provide 1,050 places for 11- to 19-year-olds, next to the existing grammar school.

The DfE dismissed questions about whether any of the new free schools could become academically selective in the future as “speculation”.

Other new schools include a primary that will have a total of 30 boarding places for year 5 and year 6 pupils.

The Sapientia Primary Prep School, in Norfolk, for 4-11 year-olds will be sponsored by Wymondham College, England’s largest state boarding school.

Education secretary Justine Greening said: "We need schools that can bring out the best in every single child no matter where they're growing up, how much their parents earn, or however different their talents are.

"That's why these new schools are so important – they give us the school places we need for the future, and they also give parents more choices to find a great school place in their area that's right for their child."

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said new school places were “welcome and necessary”, but accused the government of failing to deliver the number of places needed by 2020.

She added: “The free schools programme has been proven to be an enormously expensive and inefficient way to create school places.

“Today's announcement alone almost certainly comes with a huge price tag, without necessarily even providing new school places in the areas that need them most.”

The 131 new free schools include 20 special schools that local authorities have identified a need for, that will create 1,700 places for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

Excluding these special schools, there will be 27 new free schools in the South East, creating 15,429 new places, but only two in the North East, creating 204 places.

Toby Young, director of the government-backed free schools charity New Schools Network, said: “The fact that so many of the free schools approved in this wave are outside of London, with over 21 in the Midlands alone, demonstrates this government's commitment to extending the benefits of the free schools policy to all parts of the country.”

List of new free schools, excluding those meeting a need identified by local authorities: