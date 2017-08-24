Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Attainment rate falls as new qualifications struggle for credibility

    Henry Hepburn
    25th August 2017 at 00:02
    Many students are ‘pushed uphill’ to avoid National 3 and 4 only to ‘fall through gaps’, expert warns

    The S4 attainment rate at the crucial level immediately below Higher has sunk by nearly 12 per cent since 2013 – fuelling fears that thousands of students are being presented for the wrong qualifications.

    Analysis by the University of Dundee’s Jim Scott also shows more than 100,000 “missing” awards for lower-level courses in S4, amid concerns they are struggling to gain the same credibility as the qualifications they replaced.

    The news has prompted calls for “urgent action” to ensure that students do not miss out on vital qualifications and have their career prospects damaged.

    Dr Scott found that in 2013, the last year of Standard Grade, 91.3 per cent of S4 enrolments to Level 5 courses led to attainment. In 2017 – after the old Level 5 qualifications of Standard Grade Credit and Intermediate 2 were replaced by National 5 – the rate was only 79.5 per cent.

    “However you care to put it … attainment has fallen significantly,” said Dr Scott, a former secondary headteacher. He feared that many students were “falling through gaps”, partly because the new system of qualifications had been difficult for teachers to fully understand.

    He added that “if anything, the pass rate should have risen” after the “structural change” in which S4 pupils in many schools are only allowed to take six or seven subjects, rather than the eight which were more common under the old qualifications.

    Dr Scott also found 106,380 fewer Level 3 and Level 4 courses (National 3 and 4) being completed in 2017 than in 2013 – including “a huge block of Level 3 awards that has vanished [down from 60,093 to 15,543]” – when those levels equated to Standard Grade Foundation and Access 3, and Standard Grade General and Intermediate 1.

    Around half could be explained by students taking fewer subjects than in the past, he said, with another 8,000 accounted for by alternatives such as Skills for Work and National Progression Awards.

    However, that would still leave nearly 50,000 fewer completed courses at Levels 3 and 4 in 2017 than in 2013. Dr Scott suspects that many students have been “pushed uphill” to qualifications they find too difficult. “There can be pressure upon schools from all sorts of people – headteachers, local authorities and national government – to attain more,” he said.

    A Scottish government spokesman said: “It is inappropriate to draw an analysis between attainment levels now and those in 2013. They relate to two entirely different testing regimes, and direct comparisons between the new National qualifications and Standard Grade pass rates cannot be made.

    “What the results do show is that since 2014 there have been small variations in pass rates year-on-year, which demonstrate the high standards, strength and integrity of our national qualifications.”

    This is an edited version of an article in the 25 August edition of Tes Scotland. Subscribers can read the full story here. To subscribe, click here. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here. Tes Scotland magazine is available at all good newsagents.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Maths teachers 'demoralised' as their subject slides in popularity

    17th March 2017 at 06:03

    Exclusive: High-stakes exams making a comeback, Scottish teachers warn

    13th February 2017 at 00:03

    National 4 is 'credible', insists Scottish exams chief

    11th August 2017 at 00:02

    ‘The GCSEs are a pantomime: the teachers are holding up the wobbly scenery while the politicians postulate in front of the audience’

    24th August 2017 at 12:08

    Confusion reigns, results fall as new grades bed in

    25th August 2017 at 00:00
     

    GCSE results 2017: Top grades and 'pass' rates drop as tougher exams make debut

    24th August 2017 at 15:40

    Most read

    1. Headteachers fear tomorrow's GCSE results will leave them in the job queue
    2. GCSE results 2017: Top grades and 'pass' rates drop as tougher exams mak...
    3. GCSE Results Day 2017: Live
    4. Four things that stopped students getting top grades in English GCSE – a...
    5. GCSE results: ‘Twas the night before results day...
    6. GCSE results 2017: Exam boards defend maths paper where 18 per cent equa...
    7. 'This year's GCSE maths students are guinea pigs - and they now face the...
    8. Seven magic mental health questions every teacher should know
    9. 'More pupils must achieve good GCSEs if England is to compete with world...
    10. Educating Greater Manchester: The fly-on-the-wall cameras find a new home

    Breaking news

    The RCN raised concerns about the number of school nurses.

    Pupils 'put at risk by falling number of school nurses'

    25th August 2017 at 00:02
    GCSE Results day live

    GCSE Results Day 2017: Live

    24th August 2017 at 18:30
    YouTube teacher

    GCSE results 2017: Rapping YouTube teacher thanked by hundreds of pupils

    24th August 2017 at 17:44
    English

    GCSE results 2017: Schools with 'good' English departments query unexpected grades

    24th August 2017 at 17:26
    brighton hill community school, basingstoke, gcse results, 1-9, grades, grade boundaries, stress, pupils, teachers, secondary

    GCSE results 2017: 'It’s been a bit of a pressure cooker at times'

    24th August 2017 at 16:10

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now