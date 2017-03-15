    Average public sector pay 'to fall by £1,700 between 2010 and 2020'

    TES reporter
    15th March 2017 at 11:45
    On current trends, the average pay of public sector workers will be £1,700 lower in 2020 than its peak in 2010, the Resolution Foundation said.
    A drop in pay in real terms in the public sector is likely to put an increasing strain on recruitment, thinktank warns

    The average pay of public sector workers is falling following years of wage restraint and rising inflation, a new report reveals.

    The Resolution Foundation forecasts that average "real" pay – taking into account inflation – will fall back below 2004-05 levels by the end of the current Parliament in 2020.

    On current trends, the average pay of public sector workers will be £1,700 lower in 2020 than its peak in 2010, the thinktank says.

    The lowest earners will be protected from falling pay because of planned increases to the national living wage, it predicts.

    Adam Corlett, economic analyst at the Resolution Foundation, said: "While rising inflation is applying the brakes to real pay growth across the board, the outlook for public sector pay looks particularly weak.

    "Pay is now actually falling and, worse, is expected to continue for the rest of the Parliament, with levels at the end of the Parliament dropping back to levels last seen in 2004.

    School staff 'struggling to make ends meet'

    "Although public sector pay restraint is important to the government's deficit reduction plans, falling real pay is likely to see increasing recruitment strains.

    "The government should be planning now how to manage those strains, alongside any wider changes to policies like migration that will also have an impact."

    Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said: "After years of pay restraint, those delivering our public services are facing yet more financial hardship.

    "School staff, nurses and council workers are struggling to make ends meet. If ministers don’t reverse their damaging policy of zero or 1 per cent rises, it will be harder to recruit new staff or keep those with experience."

    A Treasury spokesman said: "The government has made difficult decisions on public sector pay to maintain fiscal discipline and protect jobs.

    "The Office for Budget Responsiblity has forecast that current pay policy will protect approximately 200,000 jobs across the UK."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Teachers fall down graduate pay league table

    20th February 2017 at 09:07

    Teachers face £3,000 real terms pay cut by 2020

    18th January 2017 at 00:02

    Exclusive: The academy trusts that refuse to publish pay information

    17th February 2017 at 06:05

    Exclusive: 'Unreliable' Sats data used to deny teachers pay rises

    30th January 2017 at 05:02

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. Teacher retention crisis symptom of ‘broken system’ Labour warns
    3. 'School league tables are driving teachers and leaders to destruction'
    4. Exam results are prioritised over pupil wellbeing, teachers say
    5. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    6. 'Lesson observation grades don’t mean much' – and nine other things I wi...
    7. Government tightens school exclusion guidance to clear up 'confusion'
    8. Mary Bousted: 'The single biggest factor in educational underachievement...
    9. Teachers still convinced Ofsted grades their lessons
    10. Teachers work a 54-hour week, DfE survey finds

    Breaking news

    The government has launched a consultation on changes to its guidance on exclusions.

    Government tightens school exclusion guidance to clear up 'confusion'

    14th March 2017 at 17:19
    Government sources have dismissed claims it will withdraw the national funding formula.

    DfE dismisses claims it will ditch national school funding formula

    14th March 2017 at 15:29
    Professor Sir Al Aynsley-Green, former children's commissioner for England, is calling on the government to provide evidence for its claims over grammar schools

    Exclusive: Children's expert tells ministers 'show me the evidence for grammars'

    14th March 2017 at 12:53
    mental health, wellbeing, young minds, exams, stress, anxiety

    Exam results are prioritised over pupil wellbeing, teachers say

    14th March 2017 at 00:04
    Jonathan Slater giving evidence to the Public Accounts Committee.

    Pupils 'hosed down' for asbestos and four other key points on school buildings heard by MPs today

    13th March 2017 at 20:46

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today