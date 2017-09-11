Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Average teacher received 'paltry' 0.6% pay rise last year

    Charlotte Santry
    11th September 2017 at 18:12
    Teaching union attacks schools for paying 'inflation-busting' headteacher salaries at the expense of teachers

    Most classroom teachers have not even received the 1 per cent pay rise allowed under the government's pay cap, a teaching union warned today.

    The average award last year was a "paltry" 0.6 per cent, according to the NASUWT union's deputy general secretary, Patrick Roach, who also said that too many schools were awarding "inflation-busting" pay rises to senior leaders.

    Speaking today at the TUC Congress in Brighton, Dr Roach said schools were sitting on £2.1 billion of unspent reserves and, in some cases, were paying leaders in excess of £400,000 a year.

    He said that, for many teachers, the government's pay policies had provided no guarantee of a pay award or pay progression.

    'Diverting money away from teachers'

    He added: “Instead, research by the NASUWT has demonstrated that too many schools are diverting money away from teachers to fund inflation-busting pay rises for senior managers.

    Last year, the combined effect of the government’s pay cap and discretionary pay in schools meant that the average pay award for classroom teachers last year was just 0.6 per cent."

    Dr Roach also said that growing inequality and "institutionalised discrimination" in some schools saw some women teachers earning just 85 per cent of the amount earned by their male counterparts, and BME teachers earning less than white teachers.

    He added: “The fight to end the cap on public sector pay must be our priority. But our fight must not end there. We must also continue our fight to end the pay cap and end discriminatory pay practices."

    Under the latest pay deal, teachers will receive a 1 per cent pay rise this September, but a "small proportion" of teachers at the bottom of the main scale will receive 2 per cent increase.

    The Department for Education and ASCL headteachers' union have been contacted for comment.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: DfE schools tsar intervened to curb excessive academy chief exec pay

    7th September 2017 at 14:54

    Call for 'significant' teacher pay rise amid reports public sector cap will be lifted

    4th September 2017 at 18:08

    'Pay squeeze leaves teachers £5,000 worse off'

    3rd September 2017 at 09:53

    Exclusive: 'Disturbing' gender pay gap in headteacher salaries

    25th August 2017 at 05:04

    DfE confirms overall 1 per cent pay rise for teachers

    10th August 2017 at 11:35

    Most read

    1. Ofsted boss 'tears her hair out' over schools that still grade individua...
    2. Why I banned marking in primary maths
    3. Rebuild confidence in new staff suffering from ‘PTSD’
    4. Teacher stress: 'The workload wasn't what broke me – it was the change i...
    5. Exclusive: Ofsted to use 'strong pass' of GCSE grade 5 to judge schools
    6. 'In this time of a teacher supply crisis, an unwelcome atmosphere is a m...
    7. Nick Gibb: Arts are excluded from EBacc so pupils can 'specialise in dif...
    8. Why we need to scrap pupils’ target grades
    9. 'I ended up taking an overdose – all because of a false accusation by a ...
    10. ‘Too many schools have forgotten that fun is crucially important’

    Breaking news

    pollution level high says charity

    Nearly 1,000 schools blighted by harmful and illegal pollution

    11th September 2017 at 17:28
    Justine Greening Education Questions

    Greening jeered over response to failed Wakefield City Academies Trust

    11th September 2017 at 17:19
    French flag

    A third of primary schools in France will return to four-day week

    11th September 2017 at 15:18
    nao_robot_robocup_2016_0.jpg

    Machines 'will replace teachers within 10 years'

    11th September 2017 at 12:32
    science teachers more likely to leave

    Science teachers are more likely to quit, research shows

    11th September 2017 at 10:32

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now