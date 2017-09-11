Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Bigger classes, younger teachers, longer hours and five other things the OECD told us about UK schools today

    Helen Ward
    12th September 2017 at 10:06
    six facts from education at a glance
    Education at a Glance report also reveals that UK teens are less likely to follow vocational programmes than their counterparts in other countries – and more likely to take Stem subjects at university

    State primary pupils in the UK are taught in some of the largest classes among developed nations, a new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revealed today.

    The organisation's Education at a Glance 2017 report shows that there were 27 pupils on average in state primary schools in the UK – compared to 21 on average in state schools in developed countries. In contrast, primary school pupils in independent schools in the UK were taught in classes averaging 14 pupils, Education at a Glance showed.

    The UK is also unusual in having larger classes on average in primary schools than in secondary schools. In UK state secondaries, the average class size was 26, compared to an OECD average of 21.

    Other findings from the Education at a Glance report include: 

    • The UK has the largest proportion of young primary teachers (31 per cent under the age of 30) of all 35 countries with available data. By contrast, in Italy and Portugal, only 1 per cent of primary teachers are in that age group.
    • In the period between 2010 and 2015, the annual time teachers spent in front of the class in England saw an increase from 684 to 942 hours at primary level. 
    • Of the OECD countries, the UK spends the highest proportion of its gross domestic production (6.6 per cent) on education – the OECD average is 5.2 per cent.
    • Teachers’ pay in England and Scotland was worth less in real terms in 2015 than in 2005. By 2015, for teachers with typical qualifications and 15 years’ experience, salaries were worth 12 per cent less in England and six per cent less in Scotland than in 2005.
    • Secondary students aged 15-19 years old are less likely to follow vocational programmes in the UK than elsewhere. In the UK, 33 per cent of students were enrolled in such programmes, compared to the OECD average of 43 per cent.
    • But sixth formers in the UK are more likely to go on to study Stem subjects at university. The report found that 15 per cent of students starting higher education in 2015 chose sciences, maths and statistics programmes – the highest rate among OECD countries. The OECD average of students starting degrees in these subjects was 6 per cent.

     

    oecd tertiary subjects

     

    • Early education in England is universal from the age of 3 in the UK, but children are more likely to attend private institutions (49 per cent) than in the OECD average (33 per cent) and early years education relies more heavily on private funding, with less than half of the money (47 per cent) spent on early years coming from public funds compared to an OECD average of 82 per cent.

     

    oecd childcare graph

     

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    UK adult skills not aligned with industry, warns OECD

    4th May 2017 at 12:47

    Only two per cent of young people in UK take apprenticeships, says OECD

    5th October 2016 at 10:02

    Falling teacher pay and five other UK education trends revealed by the OECD

    15th September 2016 at 10:31

    Most read

    1. Ofsted boss 'tears her hair out' over schools that still grade individua...
    2. Why I banned marking in primary maths
    3. Greening jeered over response to failed Wakefield City Academies Trust
    4. Machines 'will replace teachers within 10 years'
    5. Science teachers are more likely to quit, research shows
    6. Three ways schools need to change their approach to boost MFL
    7. Teacher stress: 'The workload wasn't what broke me – it was the change i...
    8. Exclusive: Ofsted to use 'strong pass' of GCSE grade 5 to judge schools
    9. 'In this time of a teacher supply crisis, an unwelcome atmosphere is a m...
    10. 'The government's manipulation of the data on free schools is shameless'

    Breaking news

    petition calls for wcat school to be returned to maintained sector

    Petition calls for Wakefield City Academies Trust schools to return to councils

    12th September 2017 at 14:18
    Emma Hardy

    Two former teachers among new education select committee members

    12th September 2017 at 11:35
    teaching hours rise in england

    Workload: Primary teaching hours up by more than a third, OECD finds

    12th September 2017 at 10:33
    teachers salaries in england worth less in 2015 than in 2005

    Teachers' pay cut by 12% in England, but rises in other advanced countries

    12th September 2017 at 10:03

    Government 'cannot show' it is doing enough to keep teachers in the classroom, warns watchdog

    12th September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now