Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    The Body Coach goes back to school to get kids moving

    TES reporter
    1st September 2017 at 00:02
    Tes has teamed up with The Body Coach, Joe Wicks, to help get schools active for the start of term, and he has also provided a workout to get teachers fit for the new academic year

    Joe Wicks has a simple aim: to get kids moving. 

    The fitness guru of the moment, also known as The Body Coach, was once a teaching assistant and is now returning to his roots in an effort to turn around what he sees as a concerning trend in which children and teenagers shun opportunities to get fit.

    For the entire week starting 11 September, he will be running a live 30-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session for schools every morning at 10am, and Tes has got behind the initiative. You can find all the details in an exclusive interview in the 1 September issue of Tes and in the video below.

     

     

    Joe has also chosen a workout specifically to get teachers as healthy as they can be, ready for the new term. He has opted for a beginners' workout that they can squeeze into a busy day. He has the following message for Tes readers:

     

     

    And you can watch the workout here:

     

     

    Keep up to date with the HIIT week and get exclusive backstage footage and interviews with Joe on the Tes social media accounts (see below).

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Schools are struggling to offer swimming lessons, say most teachers

    4th August 2017 at 05:02

    Fitness gadgets 'discourage pupils from exercising'

    2nd August 2017 at 15:16

    Swimming in schools is sinking because Ofsted is neglecting it, warns Olympic medalist

    24th July 2017 at 16:25

    In defence of school sports day: 'It's not just about winning – it has a bigger role to play'

    17th July 2017 at 13:27

    Most read

    1. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    2. Sats: 2017 primary progress floor standards revealed
    3. Six steps to better working walls in primary maths
    4. GCSEs: What can we learn from the English examiner reports?
    5. 'This year needs to be the final battle of the classroom novelty station...
    6. Headteacher who confined primary pupils to 'solitary confinement’ almost...
    7. 'The KS2 progress data overshadows the other fantastic work of primaries'
    8. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    9. Mr Bispham reviews: ‘Without pause, Educating Greater Manchester arrives...
    10. Grammar facing legal challenge for forcing lower achievers off A-level c...

    Breaking news

    Private property developers will share any financial “rewards” from free schools built in retail parks and leisure developments, a DfE document has shown.

    Exclusive: DfE's secret plan to share free school 'rewards' with private developers

    1st September 2017 at 07:44
    LocatED could spend £75 million buying temporary sites for free schools over the next two years.

    Exclusive: 'Scandal' of plan to 'waste' £75m on temporary free school sites

    1st September 2017 at 05:05
    Full

    Nearly half of councils 'risk being unable to meet demand for secondary school places'

    1st September 2017 at 00:02

    Go back to school, key Scottish education agencies told

    1st September 2017 at 00:02
    Exam

    Exams regulator Ofqual to review rules around teachers writing exam papers

    31st August 2017 at 15:09

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now