The Body Coach goes back to school to get kids moving

Joe Wicks has a simple aim: to get kids moving.

The fitness guru of the moment, also known as The Body Coach, was once a teaching assistant and is now returning to his roots in an effort to turn around what he sees as a concerning trend in which children and teenagers shun opportunities to get fit.

For the entire week starting 11 September, he will be running a live 30-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session for schools every morning at 10am, and Tes has got behind the initiative. You can find all the details in an exclusive interview in the 1 September issue of Tes and in the video below.

Joe has also chosen a workout specifically to get teachers as healthy as they can be, ready for the new term. He has opted for a beginners' workout that they can squeeze into a busy day. He has the following message for Tes readers:

And you can watch the workout here:

Keep up to date with the HIIT week and get exclusive backstage footage and interviews with Joe on the Tes social media accounts (see below).

