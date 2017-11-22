Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Budget: More money for schools that attract 'extra' A-level maths students

    Tes Reporter
    22nd November 2017 at 08:42
    more money for schools who attract maths a level students
    Chancellor will announce £42 million fund for continuing professional development in areas that have "fallen behind".

    Schools will get £600 for every additional student who takes A-level maths or the core maths qualification, the chancellor is expected to announce in the Budget today.

    Philip Hammond is expected to set out a £177 million plan to give schools and sixth forms the incentive to help boost numeracy skills.

    The UK's 15-year-olds were ranked 27th in the world in maths in the latest Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) league table published last year.

    The £600-a-head inducement to schools will be available from 2019, using a baseline of the number of pupils taking the subject for A level this year, according to a report in The Times.

    Training fund for teachers

    The chancellor is also expected to announce a £42 million fund to support £1,000 worth of training for every teacher in selected schools in areas that have "fallen behind".

    The news has been welcomed by the Mathematical Association (MA). 

     

     

    Earlier this year, the MA raised concerns that the new tougher GCSE could lead to a fall in numbers taking A level.

    The warning came after Sir Adrian Smith's report into the feasibility of extending maths education to all students until age 18, which concluded that there were not enough teachers or suitable qualifications to do so.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

     

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    UK teenagers better at working together than they are at maths

    21st November 2017 at 07:03

    'If headteachers want maths mastery to work, they need to invest in their staff'

    15th November 2017 at 13:52

    Exclusive: Subjects other than English and maths barely feature in Ofsted reports

    9th October 2017 at 05:02

    GCSE results 2017: Exam boards defend maths paper where 18 per cent equals a pass

    24th August 2017 at 13:47

    Smith report: Maths to 18 is 'unrealistic' owing to teacher shortages

    20th July 2017 at 18:10

    Most read

    1. DfE planning to spend £10m on Reception baseline test
    2. 'I'm married to a teacher. I barely see him and he barely sees our kids....
    3. Schools should stop addressing pupils as 'girls' and 'boys', headteacher...
    4. ‘Teaching is brutal’: Now Teach founder reflects on first months in the ...
    5. Schools should be wary about using 'neuroscience nonsense' in classroom,...
    6. 'Guided reading may be on the way out, but guided maths should be here t...
    7. Ofsted chair welcomes calls for greater scrutiny of 'outstanding' schools
    8. 'The constant testing in our education system puts children off reading ...
    9. 'We wouldn’t allow a stranger to walk into a classroom and teach. So why...
    10. How this school is embracing JOMO: The Joy of Missing Out

    Breaking news

    Phonics 'fundamentalism' is based on flawed science, says education expert

    22nd November 2017 at 00:02
    Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett raised the collapse of Wakefield City Academies Trust with the education secretary.

    Accountants 'brought in to examine collapse of Wakefield City Academies Trust'

    21st November 2017 at 19:05

    Ofsted chair welcomes calls for greater scrutiny of 'outstanding' schools

    21st November 2017 at 18:16

    Pupils feel they need to risk their lives to get mental health treatment, warns children's commissioner

    21st November 2017 at 16:44
    Natasha Devon

    Schools should stop addressing pupils as 'girls' and 'boys', headteachers told

    21st November 2017 at 15:35

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now