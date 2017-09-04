Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Call for 'significant' teacher pay rise amid reports public sector cap will be lifted

    Martin George
    4th September 2017 at 18:08
    The government is reported to be preparing to lift the public sector pay cap.
    DfE
    Government refuses to deny reports it will allow public sector pay to increase by at least the rate of inflation

    Teacher pay needs to rise significantly above inflation to avoid “closing the stable door after the teacher recruitment and retention horse has bolted”, a union leader has warned.

    It comes amid reports that the government is preparing to start lifting the 1 per cent cap on public sector pay rises from next year. The Sun reported that pay would rise by at least inflation, and that the move would be brought in over two years because of its cost.

    A Downing Street spokesperson today refused to deny the claims, and told reporters: “[The prime minister] has said on a number of occasions that many people in the public and private sectors feel they are just about managing. We recognise the sacrifice they are making. But there is a process in place.”

    The Sun said that the policy, which would follow seven years of pay restraint, would be confirmed later this month when the Treasury issues guidance letters to pay review bodies before they consider next year’s pay rises.

    Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, told Tes the union was “strongly in favour” of lifting the pay cap.

    However, she added: “I think it’s going to take a significant pay rise because we need 50,000 teachers a year to either be recruited or return to the profession to keep steady, and we have the primary school bulge going to secondary schools.

    "I think the situation now has deteriorated to where it will take more than a rise of the rate of inflation to attract and retain the teachers we need in the profession.”

    In July 2017, the School Teachers Review Body, which makes recommendations about teacher pay, warned there was a "real risk" that schools will not be able to recruit and retain "high-quality" teachers because starting salaries for the profession continue to lag behind other graduate occupations.

    However, it recommended that the most teachers receive a 1 per cent pay rise, which was in line with guidance from the DfE.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Pay squeeze leaves teachers £5,000 worse off'

    3rd September 2017 at 09:53

    DfE confirms overall 1 per cent pay rise for teachers

    10th August 2017 at 11:35

    Unions call for 2 per cent pay rise for all main scale teachers

    28th July 2017 at 13:00

    Exclusive: Independence of teachers' pay review body ‘compromised’, union claims

    28th July 2017 at 00:02

    Most read

    1. Teacher stress: 'The workload wasn't what broke me – it was the change i...
    2. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    3. Exclusive: Ofsted to ask headteachers how they plan to reduce teachers' ...
    4. Marginal gains: Small changes that make a big difference to your teaching
    5. 'Why must girls' school uniforms be less practical and less comfortable ...
    6. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    7. Sats: 2017 primary progress floor standards revealed
    8. Taking the man out of behaviour management
    9. 'Struggling with mixed attainment in maths? Pre-teaching is the answer'
    10. 'School leaders don’t have the skill or the budget to effectively perfor...

    Breaking news

    universities, academies, free schools, mats, multi-academy trust, sponsorship, research, bera, british educational research association, conference

    Top universities aren't interested in sponsoring academies, research finds

    5th September 2017 at 00:02
    research, bera, british educational research association, becky francis, setting, streaming, lessons, mixed ability, low achievers, eef

    Schools are harming low-ability pupils' chances by teaching in sets, academics say

    5th September 2017 at 00:02
    spelling test harder this year than 2016

    Exclusive: This year's Sats spelling test was harder than in 2016, figures suggest

    4th September 2017 at 16:13

    WATCH: Maggie MacDonnell and Natasha Devon talk mental health live

    4th September 2017 at 11:18
    Ofsted raised concerns about the Education Central Multi Academy Trust.

    Ofsted calls for urgent improvements at university-sponsored academy trust

    4th September 2017 at 11:17

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now