Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    CBI calls for careers advice overhaul

    Martin George
    29th December 2017 at 00:04
    The head of the CBI highlighted careers advice.
    Director general calls for 'urgent transformation' of skills in her new year message

    Careers advice in schools needs to be reformed as part of measures to tackle the UK's skills "emergency", the head of a leading business group has said.

    Caroline Fairbairn, director-general of the CBI, said weaknesses in supporting young people into work had existed for years, but the changing nature of jobs had made the situation "critical".

    In an end-of-year message to CBI members, she said the top priority must be the "urgent transformation" of skills.

    "The clock may be ticking on Brexit but it is ticking just at fast in our schools, colleges, universities and workplaces," she said.

    "The CBI will be campaigning for reformed careers advice in schools and to ensure every young person gets quality guidance and at least four interactions with working life by the age of 16, in every nation of the UK.

    "We will also champion the effective delivery of higher-quality technical education, including T-levels in England, a reformed apprenticeship levy and real progress on mass adult reskilling."

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: "Our ambitious new careers strategy, which was launched in early December, means schools and colleges will have a dedicated careers leader in place to help young people make the right choices for their future.

    "Additionally, from January 2018, a new legal requirement will mean schools must give providers the chance to talk to pupils about technical qualifications and apprenticeships, an integral part of increasing awareness of these routes."

    Comments

    Related Content

    'There’s much to like in the new careers strategy, but is it lacking in ambition and funding?'

    12th December 2017 at 16:27

    Careers strategy needs funding, says shadow skills minister

    7th December 2017 at 12:52

    Every school to have a dedicated careers leader

    4th December 2017 at 11:20

    Government launches new careers strategy

    4th December 2017 at 11:02

    Most read

    1. 'Not outstanding yet' - the school with a novel approach to Ofsted banners
    2. 'Lesson observation grades don’t mean much' – and nine other things I wi...
    3. Ex-grammar school principal becomes latest head of West London Free School
    4. Headteacher took advantage of colleague's disability to get 21% pay rise
    5. One book teachers would teach if they could teach no other
    6. Four books to expand the thinking of your students
    7. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    8. Three books #TeamEnglish wish they could still teach
    9. Campaign to chart the life of Britain's 'first' black headteacher launched
    10. Why don’t you ask pupils to do their own marking?

    Breaking news

    Graham Brady, who has been knighted in the New Year Honours.

    Grammar school cheerleader Graham Brady knighted in New Year Honours

    29th December 2017 at 22:31
    Brundall Primary School's banner following its Ofsted inspection.

    'Not outstanding yet' - the school with a novel approach to Ofsted banners

    29th December 2017 at 11:18
    Clare Wagner, who is joining the West London Free School.

    Ex-grammar school principal becomes latest head of West London Free School

    28th December 2017 at 13:06
    David Bishop-Rowe was banned from teaching.

    Headteacher took advantage of colleague's disability to get 21% pay rise

    27th December 2017 at 15:14
    Tony O'Connor was appointed in 1967.

    Campaign to chart the life of Britain's 'first' black headteacher launched

    27th December 2017 at 11:19

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now