Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Charity that backs Times Table Rockstars to invest £1m a year in education in the North of England

    Adi Bloom
    28th June 2017 at 00:02
    shine, charity, north-south divide, north of england, disadvantage, leeds, deprivation, social mobility
    Shine, which funds education programmes such as HegartyMaths, will be relocating to Leeds

    London-based education charity Shine, which funds the education resource platforms HegartyMaths and Times Tables Rockstars, is moving to the North of England.

    From August, the charity, supported by former football manager Alex Ferguson, will become the only specialist funder of education to be based in the North of England. It expects to invest at least £1 million a year in deprived areas across the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber.

    Shine will work to improve outcomes in early years, and in the first few years of secondary school.

    The charity, which was founded by a group of philanthropists in 1999 to help tackle educational inequality, will be based in Leeds (pictured), one of the key centres of the Northern Powerhouse. It provides funding to support educational programmes that aim to raise the attainment and aspiration of children living in deprived areas.

    'Stark education gaps'

    Lord Jim O’Neill, a founding member of Shine, is a member of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership thinktank. He will be rejoining the board of Shine, in order to help the charity realise its vision in the North.

    “The decision to relocate Shine’s base and efforts to Leeds is really important and, for me, exciting,” Lord O’Neill said.

    Sir Peter Lampl, chairman of the Sutton Trust, has welcomed the move. “It’s become clear that there are stark education gaps between the South and North of England,” he said. “Your life chances are not only dependent on your family circumstances, but also where you live. That’s why I am so positive about Shine’s move to the North.”

    Since August 2000, Shine has donated £24.5 million to projects helping 280,000 children from more than 5,000 schools.

    Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex said: “I am delighted that Shine is taking the bold step to relocate to the North of England at this time when many children and young people from low-income families are not getting the life-changing benefits of a good education.”

    More details on Shine can be found here.

    Full disclosure: Tes editor Ann Mroz is a trustee of Shine.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Colin Hegarty on what being nominated for the Global Teacher Prize means to him

    13th March 2016 at 12:48

    Ofsted annual report: Wilshaw calls for 'an education minister for the North'

    1st December 2016 at 17:52

    'Stark' North-South attainment gap before children turn 5, report warns

    27th October 2015 at 00:01

    Northern schools need 'urgent attention', says George Osborne thinktank

    3rd February 2017 at 00:03

    Sir Michael Wilshaw: Northern Powerhouse will 'splutter and die' unless schools in the region improve

    23rd February 2016 at 09:57

    Most read

    1. Phonics test pass mark published today
    2. What is driving so many young teachers out of the profession?
    3. Second alleged Edexcel A-level paper leak being investigated – this time...
    4. Teacher's tribute leads Philip Pullman to name character after pupil Gre...
    5. 'As I reach the end of my NQT year, I'm worried about how I will survive...
    6. ‘I have been asked to report teachers who fail to control behaviour — bu...
    7. 'Positive relationships between teachers could be the key to improving w...
    8. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats
    9. 'GCSE classes are important, but let's not forget that key stage 3 is th...
    10. 5 testing students every teacher has in their class

    Breaking news

    social mobility commission report on gap

    'No prospect' of GCSE gap between rich and poor closing, warns damning report

    28th June 2017 at 00:02

    Exclusive: The logos being considered for new teaching super union

    27th June 2017 at 17:02
    Justine Greening

    Greening stands by manifesto pledge that no school will lose out under funding formula

    27th June 2017 at 15:08
    mental health, first aiders, mental-health first aid, mental illness, champions, theresa may, camhs, support, schools

    Government puts £200k behind plan for mental health first-aiders in every secondary

    27th June 2017 at 13:43
    james marshall appointed head of policy at no 10

    Ex-teacher made No 10 head of policy by Theresa May

    27th June 2017 at 12:47

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now