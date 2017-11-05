Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Children not learning about Humpty Dumpty, chief inspector says

    Julia Belgutay
    5th November 2017 at 11:44
    nursery rhymes amanda spielman ofsted
    Amanda Spielman is to tell a childcare conference that children who can sing a song and know a story off by heart aged four are better prepared for school.

    Children are no longer learning traditional rhymes and songs, according to Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman.

    According to the Sunday Times, she will tell a childcare conference that there should be a return to these rhymes and their loss was “a great shame”.  “I imagine most of you could recite The Grand Old Duke of York. But we can’t say that is the case for children today.”

    “Humpty Dumpty may seem old-fashioned, but children who can sing a song and know a story off by heart aged four are better prepared for school. Nursery rhymes provide a collective experience — and teach a little bit of social history to boot,” she said.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Ofsted 'uncertain' about 'outstanding' ratings, and nine other things Amanda Spielman tells MPs

    31st October 2017 at 13:14

    Amanda Spielman confirmed as new Ofsted chief inspector despite MPs' concerns

    19th July 2016 at 17:17

    Most read

    1. Teaching 'one of the hardest jobs in the country', says comedian
    2. Exclusive: Top-earning academy bosses revealed
    3. 'When teachers spend more time on planning than the teaching, we know we...
    4. Rape of six-year-old child 'dismissed by teachers as playful activity'
    5. Weekend read: Much ado about English examiners, teachers and A-level ent...
    6. Tes talks to… Dr Jessie Ricketts
    7. Be less 'uptight' about times tables, urges Singaporean maths mastery ex...
    8. Teaching is 'one of the most stressful jobs in Britain'
    9. Greening: Teachers need 'stretching' careers that keep them in the class...
    10. Tackle 'absurd' barriers facing female teachers, urges academy boss

    Breaking news

    class sizes secondary primary funding cuts

    Class sizes of over 100 revealed in secondary schools

    5th November 2017 at 10:06
    russell howard, teaching, pay

    Teaching 'one of the hardest jobs in the country', says comedian

    5th November 2017 at 09:26
    teacher tenure, california, unions, teachers, schools, students

    Teacher convicted of three sexual assaults fails in bid to lift teaching ban

    3rd November 2017 at 18:05
    English

    Weekend read: Much ado about English examiners, teachers and A-level entries

    3rd November 2017 at 18:04
    Libby Nicholas

    Tackle 'absurd' barriers facing female teachers, urges academy boss

    3rd November 2017 at 14:06

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now