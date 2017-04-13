Compensation payments to teachers soar

Compensation payouts to teachers have soared during the past 12 months amid accusations the government has given "little incentive" to employers to improve the working environment.

The NASUWT teaching union said that it secured £27.7 million from teachers' employers for its members during the past 12 months.

This was a 72 per cent increase on £16.1 million in compensation won for its members in 2015, up from £19.8 million and £20.7 million in 2014 and 2013, respectively.

Five-figure sums were brokered for those on the end of the worst treatment, with one 44-year-old member of teaching staff receiving more than £98,000 relating to "serious psychological injuries" after an assault by a pupil.

The woman, who was headbutted on the nose by the unruly student at a school in the North East of England, was so traumatised by the experience, she quit the profession, the NASUWT said.

Another teacher was given nearly £48,000 in compensation after being subjected to a "prolonged assault" by a female pupil at an academy in the North West of England who "flew into a rage" after being told to stop chewing gum.

The NUT teaching union said that she received “blows to her stomach and bruises to her hand as she prevented the violent student from entering her classroom”, suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and was unable to work for about 18 months.

Another NUT member, from the South East region, who suffered a “significant and debilitating psychiatric injury” after a sustained period of harassment and bullying, was awarded £125,000.

The ATL teaching union said that more than £4.7 million was recovered by regional officials for members in settlement agreements, and more than £300,000 was recovered by ATL’s solicitors for members who had potential employment tribunal claims.

It added that Morrish Solicitors recovered more than £650,000 for injured ATL members and their families.

Chris Keates, NASUWT general secretary, said: "Behind every one of these cases are teachers who have had their careers, lives and health blighted in the course of simply trying to do their job and improve the lives of children and young people.

"Unfortunately, the government has given little incentive to employers to improve working conditions and working practices following cuts to health and safety inspections and the callous undermining of equalities legislation."

Analysis of English council spending on local services from 2010-11 to 2014-15 showed a 25 per cent drop on health and safety expenditure.

Asked why there had been such a surge in compensation payouts, Ms Keates said: "This is down to the levels of disregard by employers in terms of their responsibilities and obligations to the workforce.

"The lack of both appropriate inspection, accountability and enforcement, which is a role traditionally played by local authorities, is forcing many of our members to have to seek redress, including through the courts.”