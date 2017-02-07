    Concern over 'poaching' as another regional schools commissioner quits

    Martin George
    8th February 2017 at 15:40
    Vicky Beer has resigned as a regional schools commissioner.
    Vicky Beer is the fourth RSC to resign from the role since 2014

    The resignation of a fourth regional schools commissioner (RSC) has sparked renewed concern about the attractiveness of the key role to education leaders.

    Vicky Beer, who only took over as RSC for Lancashire and West Yorkshire in November 2015, will leave to become executive principal at Parrs Wood High School in Manchester.

    She will also lead the Greater Manchester Learning Trust, an embryonic multi-academy trust (MAT) that the school formed last year.

    RSCs have become increasingly powerful figures since they were first introduced in 2014, with responsibility for judging applications for new academies, free schools and academy sponsors, and deciding the fate of failing and "coasting" schools.

    Two other RSCs, Pank Patel and Ms Beer’s predecessor Paul Smith, had already resigned to become school or academy trust leaders.

    A fourth, Jennifer Bexon-Smith, announced her retirement as RSC for the East Midlands and the Humber last month, while Sir David Carter, the original RSC for South West England, became national schools commissioner last year.

    Matthew Wolton, a partner specialising in academies at law firm Knights, told TES that he expected more RSCs with education backgrounds to serve for short periods, before taking jobs with multi-academy trusts (MATs).

    “I know that when they are looking to fill RSC slots, they are keen to have school people involved, but making that change from being CEO and master of your own destiny, where you can make a direct impact, and moving into a civil service role, is a big step,” he said.

    He added that pay was an additional factor, with constraints on civil servant salaries meaning they could earn significantly more money in the academy sector.

    “'Poaching’ is an emotive word, but I think it’s relevant," he told TES.

    “All it takes is a MAT to come waving a £200,000 cheque, and there you go. The concern is that, from a MAT perspective, if you are looking for a CEO, someone who has been an RSC – that’s a pretty good selling point. They know how the RSC world works and what the RSCs are looking at. They know how the system works.”

    In response to Ms Beer’s resignation, Sir David Carter tweeted: “Pleased for ‪@RSC_LWY that she has an executive leadership role. Exactly what RSC should do and take their experience back to schools.”

    In a second tweet, he said that there was a “strong field” for the vacant East Midlands and the Humber role, and that there was “interest already” in filling Ms Beer’s shoes.

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Vicky Beer is stepping down from her position and the recruitment process for a new regional schools commissioner in Lancashire and West Yorkshire has begun."

    Comments

    Related Content

    ‘Secrecy’ of RSC advisory board meetings denounced

    25th November 2016 at 00:00
     

    Is the job of RSC all that it’s cracked up to be?

    1st July 2016 at 00:00
     

    MPs' inquiry into multi-academy trusts: what we learned from the regional schools commissioners

    12th October 2016 at 13:44

    The role of regional schools commissioners is 'confused', say MPs

    20th January 2016 at 00:30

    Most read

    1. ‘The day I visited an isolation room – and realised that the strict beha...
    2. Verbal abuse from parents leads school to ban teachers from speaking to ...
    3. Why teachers are ill at ease about taking a day off sick
    4. A bacon sarnie cooked by the head: what creates positive ripples in your...
    5. Six steps to successful child-initiated learning in early years
    6. British schools to introduce body cameras, TES reveals
    7. More than quarter of GCSE pupils take little or no part in science pract...
    8. The story of one design teacher: 'I didn’t leave teaching, teaching left...
    9. Apprentices could offer better value than 'overqualified' Teach Firsters...
    10. 'Schools are unique – a one-size-fits-all approach to improvement rarely...

    Breaking news

    Toby Perkins MP raised school funding at Prime Minister's Questions.

    Funding: Prime minister told of one headteacher running Great North Run to save school trips

    8th February 2017 at 18:37
    Education secretary Justine Greening.

    First new grammar schools could open in 2020, document reveals

    8th February 2017 at 16:44
    liam neeson, segregation, northern ireland, faith schools, catholic protestant, integration

    WATCH: Actor Liam Neeson calls for integration in Northern Irish schools

    8th February 2017 at 15:56
    body camera, bodycam, behaviour, public order, privacy, survey, classroom, school, police

    Body cameras: the stats

    8th February 2017 at 14:56
    millennials

    Young people in the UK have second-worst mental wellbeing, global survey shows

    8th February 2017 at 14:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today