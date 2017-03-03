    CPD postcode lottery, a new teaching 'super union' and revision - the TES podcast

    Eleanor Busby
    3rd March 2017 at 17:57
    CPD

    Join the TES team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education. 

    We talk about new data which reveals a postcode lottery of spending on continuous professional development (CPD), with some parts of the country investing three times more per teacher than others. 

    Following the opening of the ballot for a new education union, we discuss the proposed merger and our exclusive interview with the leaders of the NUT and ATL. 

    We discuss the best ways to help students with their revision in the run-up to exam season, and we give a preview to next week's feature on funding. Tune in and enjoy.  

     

     

    CPD

    Comments

    Related Content

    Physical contact, playing fields and food - the TES podcast

    18th February 2017 at 09:35

    Geoff Barton's jingle, league tables and body cameras – the TES podcast

    10th February 2017 at 17:29

    Funding cuts, academy trust finances and education research - the TES podcast

    3rd February 2017 at 15:38

    Pay rises, funding formula and data – the TES podcast

    27th January 2017 at 18:26

    Funding cuts, Progress 8 and ed tech – the TES podcast

    20th January 2017 at 18:27

    Most read

    1. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. Minister tells schools to emulate business and stop giving under-perform...
    4. New Ofsted crackdown on schools 'gaming the system'
    5. It’s your school, so show your staff you care
    6. In defence of World Book Day fancy dress: 'Having fun at primary school ...
    7. 'Want to solve the recruitment crisis? Simples. Pay teachers more and tr...
    8. Exclusive: Cash-strapped schools asking for parental contributions of up...
    9. Exclusive: academy chains planning 'pupil premium grammar schools'
    10. ‘You somehow imposed your own prejudices on education’ – one primary tea...

    Breaking news

    Exams

    David Laws warns of added pressure on schools due to GCSE reforms

    3rd March 2017 at 17:26
    Nursery

    DfE drops GCSE maths and English requirement for early years educators

    3rd March 2017 at 16:12
    headscarf, muslim, trojan horse, islam, faith school, church school, church of england, birmingham city council

    Birmingham councillor resigns over pupil-headscarf row

    3rd March 2017 at 11:26
    CPD

    Exclusive: Postcode lottery in CPD 'could inflict terrible damage on schools'

    3rd March 2017 at 11:03
    Social mobility

    Exclusive: academy chains planning 'pupil premium grammar schools'

    3rd March 2017 at 05:31

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today