CPD postcode lottery, a new teaching 'super union' and revision - the TES podcast

Join the TES team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education.

We talk about new data which reveals a postcode lottery of spending on continuous professional development (CPD), with some parts of the country investing three times more per teacher than others.

Following the opening of the ballot for a new education union, we discuss the proposed merger and our exclusive interview with the leaders of the NUT and ATL.

We discuss the best ways to help students with their revision in the run-up to exam season, and we give a preview to next week's feature on funding. Tune in and enjoy.