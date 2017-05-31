'Crumbling classrooms': schools centre stage in general election 2017

Education moved back to the centre of the general election campaign today as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn claimed the future of schools in England was "at stake", with "crumbling classrooms" and schools forced to send begging letters.

The warning came as the Liberal Democrats renewed attacks on Conservative plans to scrap free school lunches for all infant pupils, and introduce free breakfasts for all primary children.

Labour’s decision to concentrate on schools and the NHS came after Theresa May attempted to force the campaign focus onto her core messages of leadership and Brexit.

Labour claimed 650,000 school children will be "crammed" into primary school classes.

Speaking in Westminster this morning, Mr Corbyn said: “Children are crammed into overcrowded and crumbling classrooms. Schools are sending home begging letters to the parents. It has to change."

'Terrible inequality in the classroom'

Meanwhile, former Lib Dem deputy prime minister Nick Clegg said that axing free school meals would put children’s health at risk.

He said that, even though free school meals would still be available for children from low income families, fewer would claim them if the universal provision was removed.

Mr Clegg cited research by the Children’s Society charity, which estimated that half of all school aged children living in poverty were not accessing free school meals because of eligibility criteria that punished low-income, working families, and the stigma associated with claiming them.

He said: “It's clear that the reintroduction of means-testing for school lunches will mean many children losing out on what could be the only hot, nutritious meal that they receive each day.

"Theresa May is not only risking the health of some of our youngest children, but she will also create terrible inequality in the classroom.

"The Conservatives' cynical promise of a free breakfast is clearly not designed to reach all children because they have set aside a meagre 7p per breakfast, per child. That's the price of half a boiled egg or just one slice of bread with 12 baked beans.”

Braced for Brexit

The Conservatives have acknowledged the £60 million earmarked for the pledge is based on a low take up, and would rise if more children took the free breakfasts.

Conservative work and pensions secretary Damian Green said: "Brexit negotiations start 11 days after people vote and are crucial to our economic security and the future of public services.

"Made-up numbers from Corbyn cannot hide the fact he's not up to the job of getting the deal we need.

"Theresa May has the plan to get the right Brexit deal, keep our economy strong, and invest billions more in public services. But a loss of just six seats and Theresa May's government will lose its majority."

