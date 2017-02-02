Current grants you could apply for
Greggs Foundation
Local Community Projects support a community of interest and offer grants towards projects, trips, activities and equipment. Environmental grants aim to improve people’s lives by improving their environments.
£2,000
Deadline: 3 March 2017
https://www.greggsfoundation.org.uk/grants
The Daiwa Foundation
The Daiwa Foundation which supports closer links between Britain and Japan is seeking applications from individuals, societies, associations and schools under its small grants programme.
£7,000
Deadline: 31 March 2017
http://www.dajf.org.uk/grants-awards-prizes/daiwa-foundation-small-grants
