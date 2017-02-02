    Current grants you could apply for

    TES reporter
    2nd February 2017 at 18:34
    Money
    Grants can make a huge difference to any school. Here we profile a couple of current grants for you

    Greggs Foundation

    Local Community Projects support a community of interest and offer grants towards projects, trips, activities and equipment. Environmental grants aim to improve people’s lives by improving their environments.

    £2,000

    Deadline: 3 March 2017

    https://www.greggsfoundation.org.uk/grants

     

    The Daiwa Foundation

    The Daiwa Foundation which supports closer links between Britain and Japan is seeking applications from individuals, societies, associations and schools under its small grants programme.

    £7,000

    Deadline: 31 March 2017

    http://www.dajf.org.uk/grants-awards-prizes/daiwa-foundation-small-grants

    Comments

    Most read

    1. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it is successful'
    2. The rise of the JoJo bow: a classroom menace?
    3. A week's term-time holiday without school's permission can't be lawful, court told
    4. 'Is teaching "resilience" just accepting that the world will inevitably be heartless?...
    5. Ministers urged to tackle league table 'gaming' as study finds schools 'manage out'...
    6. Cash-strapped academy chain could spend more than £1m on PR
    7. School autonomy? With Spag and phonics tests, the government has almost complete controls over...
    8. Ofsted inspectors believe Durand Academy should be in special measures
    9. Exclusive: Michaela – 'England's strictest school' – worried about teachers being '...
    10. Phonics resits plan for seven and eight-year-olds dropped

    Breaking news

    Durand Academy said its lawyers are dealing with the issue.

    'Education establishment' deliberately published highly critical draft report, Durand Academy claims

    2nd February 2017 at 18:13
    phonics, test, retake, resit, government, phonics check, department for education

    Phonics resits plan for seven and eight-year-olds dropped

    2nd February 2017 at 17:02

    Teachers say parents should not be fined for term-time holidays

    2nd February 2017 at 16:31
    Katharine Birbalsingh, principal of Michaela Community School.

    Exclusive: Michaela – 'England's strictest school' – worried about teachers being 'harmed' by pupils from other schools

    2nd February 2017 at 13:26
    Daniel Moynihan

    Academy accounts: Executive pay continues to rise

    2nd February 2017 at 12:33

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today