Defence secretary announces expansion of cadet units in schools

A further 31 state schools across the UK will have cadet units in an attempt to instil values of "discipline and loyalty" in pupils, defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon has said.

The latest units are part of the Conservatives' drive to increase the number of cadet units in state schools to 500 by 2020.

Sir Michael said he wanted people from "all backgrounds" to have the chance of being a cadet.

The new units are focused on schools in deprived areas or places with high ethnic-minority representation.

Speaking at the Albion Academy in Salford, Greater Manchester, which has a cadet unit, the defence secretary said: "Cadets help instil values of discipline and loyalty. They develop leadership skills and confidence.

"For too long, cadet units have been the preserve of independent schools but, thanks to this Conservative government, more children in state schools will reap the benefits."

The new units are in schools across the UK, including the first in Wales.

The Tories said an independent report by the University of Northampton showed that cadet forces contribute to increasing social mobility and help improve attendance and behaviour among pupils who have previously been excluded.

The report also found that cadet forces help children receiving free school meals achieve their potential, that their social impact is greater than the annual cost of the cadet programme to the defence budget, and that cadet forces "help make communities more inclusive by helping people to overcome disadvantages in the way school does not".

The new units are being established under the Ministry of Defence and Department for Education's cadet expansion programme, which is backed by £50 million of funding from Libor fines levied on banks.