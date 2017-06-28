DfE civil servants have a 6 per cent gender pay gap

The pay gap between men and women working in the Department for Education is 5.9 per cent, new figures reveal.

The DfE became the first government department to publish the difference between the pay of men and women, saying it was setting an example to other employers on promoting gender equality in the workplace.

The department reported a mean pay gap, the difference between average salaries for men and women, of 5.3 per cent and a median pay gap of 5.9 per cent.

This is compared to the national gender pay gap of 18.1 per cent which is the lowest since records began in 1997.

Pay gap data will be published by all government departments and large private companies by April 2018.

Justine Greening, who as well as being education secretary is minister for women and equalities, said: "I'm proud that the DfE has taken an important step in reporting its gender pay gap, setting an example to other employers as we build a stronger economy where success is defined by talent, not gender or circumstance.

"The UK's gender pay gap is at a record low, but we are committed to closing it.

"As one of the UK's largest employers, the public sector has a vital role to play in leading the way to tackle the gender pay gap which is why the DfE's step to publish our gender pay gap matters.

"Through transparency we can find out what the situation is, where there is best practice and create pressure for more progress."

Last December Tes reported that female teachers working in secondary schools are earning on average 6.4 per cent less than their male colleagues. However, in primary and nursery education, female teachers are paid on average 0.5 per cent more than men.