DfE forced to deny it has 'hijacked' sugar tax fund

The Department for Education has been forced to deny claims that it has "hijacked" money aimed at boosting pupils' health to plug a school funding shortfall.

Education secretary Justine Greening last week announced that £315 million of "savings" had been found in the £415m Healthy Pupils Capital Fund, which is aimed at improving school sports facilities. Money for the fund is set to come from the soft drinks industry levy, also known as the "sugar tax", being introduced in 2018.

Ms Greening said the £315m would be redirected into the main funding pot for schools, "while meeting our commitment that every pound of England’s share of spending from the levy will continue to be invested in improving child health". This was part of the government's plan to boost school spending by £1.3bn by 2020.

But the Local Government Association has suggested that the £315m will be taken directly out of revenue raised by the sugar tax, leaving just £100m to fund the original intentions of the levy.

Izzi Seccombe, chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: “It is vital that the soft drinks levy, which marked a significant step in the fight against obesity, is protected.

“Government needs to find genuinely new money to meets its new school funding commitments. It is perverse and counterproductive to simply shift this money around, particularly at the expense of children’s health.

“We were supportive of the previous government’s announcement of a soft drinks levy. But we now have grave concerns that the government is hijacking this money to plug funding shortages elsewhere. It calls into question the original purpose of the levy."

The DfE has flatly denied the claims, and reaffirmed its commitment to spend all the sugar tax revenue on improving pupils' health. The £315m, it said, is coming from money that the Treasury allocated to the department when the sugar tax was expected to raise £1.2bn - with the idea that it would later be recouped from the revenue raised by the levy.

However, fizzy drinks maufacturers then reduced the amount of sugar in their recipes, and the predicted revenue from the tax fell to £775m.

This meant there was £425m of extra funding that would not be reimbursed from the levy, out of which the £315m has been taken, a DfE spokesman said. He was unable to clarify how the remaining £110m was being spent.