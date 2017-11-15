Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    DfE rejects call to publish salaries of all high-paid academy trustees

    Martin George
    15th November 2017 at 17:24
    A letter from the DfE's permanent secretary about academy accounts has been published.
    DfE
    Chair of Commons Education Select Committee had said 'transparency over the remuneration of trustees is essential for public confidence'

    The Department for Education has rejected calls from MPs for more transparency over the salaries of highly-paid academy trustees, a newly-published letter has revealed.

    Last year, the chair of the Commons Education Select committee urged the DfE to apply rules about disclosing top civil service pay to academy trustees when it published its new sector annual report and accounts (SARA) for the academy sector.

    In a letter to DfE permanent secretary Jonathan Slater last November, the then-chair of the committee Neil Carmichael said “transparency over the remuneration of trustees is essential for public confidence”. He added: “The department should consider applying the same level of disclosure to academy trustees as applies to members of the civil service”.

    The government publishes an annual list of civil service "high earners" – meaning anyone earning over £150,000 – listing their name, job and salary in £5,000 bands.

    But, in a letter to the committee sent last month and published today, Mr Slater says: “This has been considered but is not currently considered feasible, given the number of academy trust trustees.”

    More information required

    Mr Carmichael had also said that “as a minimum” more information should be given about those who were not headteachers or principals. It adds that the department "should consider breaking down the £150,000-plus band".

    In response, Mr Slater writes: “Academy trusts where individual trustee remuneration exceeds £150,000 have been listed in an annex to the SARA.”

    However, as Tes reported last month, the DfE did not list the individuals, despite having previously said it would.

    The 2015-16 SARA had a "qualified" audit opinion, because of what Mr Slater describes as “technical accounting issues with land and buildings”.

    In his letter, he says he was taking steps to remove this qualification by collecting information from all academies about land and buildings, which will be followed by individual assessments by DfE officials.

    He adds that the DfE was “actively seeking a legislative vehicle” to put the SARA on a statutory footing, in line with the accounts of other government departments.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Three problems the academies system must resolve: accountability, rocketing salaries and an escape route for schools'

    10th November 2017 at 11:58

    DfE must make 'smarter decisions' about struggling academies, says Greening

    25th October 2017 at 14:47

    'When it comes to transparency over academies, the DfE just doesn't get it'

    24th September 2017 at 16:02

    Exclusive: DfE schools tsar intervened to curb excessive academy chief exec pay

    7th September 2017 at 14:54

    Most read

    1. 'This beautiful profession has been transformed into a beast that is dam...
    2. Why Jessica quit teaching: She'd given her heart and soul to those kids ...
    3. The real heroes? Teachers in the smallest schools
    4. School removes board displaying pupils' GCSE progress scores with emojis
    5. NCTL being abolished in bid to boost teacher recruitment
    6. Recruitment crisis: Two-thirds of school leaders aware of staff 'quittin...
    7. The importance of music and singing in early development cannot be under...
    8. Police produce first-ever lesson plans on how to survive a terror attack
    9. Prominent academy chains form 'Northern Alliance'
    10. Two-thirds of school leaders believe teacher recruitment crisis will dee...

    Breaking news

    Oxbridge must 'stop blaming schools for lack of diversity'

    15th November 2017 at 19:30
    sats confusion

    'Clear as mud': Teachers react to KS2 writing assessment changes

    15th November 2017 at 18:40
    Jonathan Slater giving evidence to the Public Accounts Committee.

    DfE boss: Failed National Teaching Service done in a 'hurry'

    15th November 2017 at 18:18
    Durand Academy

    Exclusive: DfE wants Harris to take over Durand Academy

    15th November 2017 at 12:14
    early years music

    Music in the early years 'helps children learn to listen and speak'

    15th November 2017 at 12:03

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now