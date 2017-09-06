Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Drive for better results in schools damaging pupils’ mental health

    Helen Ward
    7th September 2017 at 00:02
    pressure to do well is harming children's mental health
    Children feel under pressure to do well from an early age, report finds

    Pupils’ mental health is being affected by constant reminders that they are “not good enough” in terms of exam results, new research has found.

    Even high-attainers can be made anxious by the pressures their schools can place on them to do well, researchers at Newman University, Birmingham, say in a study which is due to be presented at the annual conference of the British Educational Research Association (BERA) today.

    The research looked at the experiences of young people who have left the mainstream state school system to go through “alternative provision” – which caters for pupils who cannot cope with mainstream education including those with behavioural problems, persistent truants and those suffering from anxiety or depression, or coping with bereavement.

    In the paper being presented at the conference, researchers quote one primary school headteacher who said that some pupils are: “bombarded constantly with ‘I’m not good enough,’ whether it be outside [of school] socially and then in school that ‘I’m not meeting the national curriculum’, ‘I’m not meeting that required attainment’.”

    Mental health struggle

    A local authority official who heads its support service for “out-of-school” pupils suggested that some girls, in particular, might be struggling emotionally, having been put under pressure academically by their schools.

    “The students who come out of schools in [an unnamed area] are often girls who are highly anxious and self-harm and that might be to do with the pressures that some schools put on them in terms of academic [attainment],” the official said.

    The researchers carried out detailed “case study” evaluations of alternative provision in four local authority areas over six years, speaking to pupils, staff from both alternative provision units and schools which send pupils to them, parents and governors.

    The paper questions whether “managed moves” – a system whereby a pupil can transfer to a different school or alternative provision centre having had behaviour problems at his or her original school – is working well, with some pupils reportedly repeatedly rejected by schools concerned seemingly about their results.

    It also quotes a string of studies which have raised concerns about the mental health of children in the UK or England and the researchers link pupil well-being to the way schools are measured: including league tables, data-focused Ofsted inspections and test-driven performance reporting.

    'Negative effects'

    The researchers conclude: “As reported by both adults and young people, it is now evident that continuing governmental preoccupations with school performance data and the subsequent casting of young people as performance capital has very real negative effects for the well-being of young people.”

    And the headteacher of one alternative provision centre said pupils were feeling the strain from an early age: “In the Key Stage 1 they’re in a more nurturing environment and then they go into KS2 and that’s where it doesn’t suit them…they try to struggle through the first year [Year 3], then they get to Year 4 and they’ve had it, really. That’s when the anxieties come out.

    “We’ve just had a referral [to leave mainstream education to go to alternative provision] for a reception child, so you do wonder what’s going on,” the headteacher said.

    The DfE has been contacted for comment.

    “Alternative Provision in Four English Local Authorities: Findings from a multiple-case study evaluation” is being presented to BERA by Dr David Trotman, Professor Stanley Tucker and Dr Linda Enow of Newman University, Birmingham, on Thursday, September 7.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Two-thirds of secondary pupils 'begin school year worried about their appearance'

    4th September 2017 at 00:02

    Five difficult questions pupils ask about mental health – and how to answer them

    29th August 2017 at 14:30

    Nearly two-thirds of parents say GCSE grading reforms have added to pupil stress

    23rd August 2017 at 00:02

    Most read

    1. Teacher stress: 'The workload wasn't what broke me – it was the change i...
    2. Exclusive: Dismay as DfE rejects qualifications with classes due to start
    3. Exclusive: Academy secrets the DfE wanted to hide from you – part 1
    4. SEND: Five things every teacher should know
    5. 'Why must girls' school uniforms be less practical and less comfortable ...
    6. Schools are harming low-ability pupils' chances by teaching in sets, aca...
    7. Spielman - Reducing teacher workload is my top priority and Ofsted is pa...
    8. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    9. Head asks ex-teachers to work for free after cutting TA jobs
    10. 'Struggling with mixed attainment in maths? Pre-teaching is the answer'

    Breaking news

    hepi report on impact of ebacc on art education

    EBacc is putting art at risk, university warns

    7th September 2017 at 00:02
    private tuition the 'hidden secret' of british education

    Private tuition 'is the hidden secret of Britain's educational arms race'

    7th September 2017 at 00:02

    Scotland: Teachers under pressure to enter students into qualifications that don't suit them

    7th September 2017 at 00:02
    Funding

    MPs urged to back funding boost for sixth form students

    7th September 2017 at 00:02
    Gender

    Gender stereotypes are alive and kicking in the classroom, poll shows

    7th September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now