EBacc has no negative impact on uptake of arts subjects at GCSE, report for free-school charity says

The introduction of the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) has had no noticeable impact on the popularity of arts at GCSE, a new report argues.

Analysis from government-backed charity New Schools Network (NSN) shows that the number of arts GCSEs being taken in 2015-16 was higher than in 2011-12 – when EBacc had just been announced.

Over a five-year period, the proportion of students taking at least one arts GCSE increased by 7.4 per cent, while the average number of arts GCSEs studied by each pupil increased by 5.4 per cent, the new report finds.

Nick Gibb, schools minister, has said that the report “puts to rest the argument that the EBacc has stifled cultural education in England’s schools”.

But headteacher unions’ are still concerned that the government’s performance measure will negatively affect the number of arts and technical and vocational GCSEs pupils take.

And they warn that the fall in GCSE entries in arts subjects in 2016 compared with 2015 is a sign of worse to come – especially as the government continues to push for 90 per cent of all pupils to do EBacc.

The report from the free-schools charity NSN calls for more arts organisations to set up schools that marry arts with academic – after finding that that the best state secondary schools in England are often those that combine high expectations in a core of academic subjects with a focus on the arts.

Early evidence suggests that in the highest performing schools above-average entry rates and results in arts GCSEs go hand-in-hand with high scores in the EBacc, Progress 8 and Attainment 8.

'We want to dispel misunderstandings'

Toby Young, director of NSN, said: “Children shouldn’t be forced to choose between an academic education and an arts education, and this report proves they don’t have to.

“Our hope is that this report will help dispel some of the misunderstandings that have arisen and encourage more schools to boost their arts provision and more arts organisations to set up schools.”

But concerns about the impact of EBacc have not been put to bed. Referring to the report, Russell Hobby, general secretary of headteachers’ union the NAHT, said: “It takes time for schools to change curricula in response to government accountability measures, from juggling timetables to adjusting staffing according to new needs.

“The 2015 GCSE cohort would have chosen their subjects just as the EBacc was announced and would not yet have felt the impact of a narrowing curriculum on their choices."

He added: “The decrease in arts subject entry from 2015 to 2016 is in line with what we expect to see in the future – especially with the government changing schools’ accountability measures to include EBacc attainment as well as EBacc entry, which will only increase pressure.”

A recent survey by the NAHT found that more than four-fifths of school leaders are against government plans to make 90 per cent of pupils take the EBacc.

Malcolm Trobe, interim general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We are seeing these impacts with EBacc uptake at around 40 per cent of pupils in state-funded schools in England. However, the government’s current intention is to more than double uptake to 90 per cent of all pupils.

"We are concerned that this will have a significant impact on arts and technology subjects and increasingly squeeze them out of the curriculum for many pupils."

He added that the report also failed to look at the uptake of GCSE design and technology, which he said was "of particular concern", having decreased from 270,401 entries in 2010 to 173,532 entries in 2016.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook