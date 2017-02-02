'Education establishment' deliberately published highly critical draft report, Durand Academy claims

Durand Academy has accused the “educational establishment” of deliberately publishing a draft copy of a highly critical inspection report.

The controversial school in Stockwell, south London – which has a boarding site in West Sussex – is already fighting a notice from the Education Funding Agency to terminate its funding.

The draft Ofsted report, which said that the school “requires special measures”, appeared on the inspectorate's website last night, and was removed this morning.

Ofsted said this morning that it was a version that “had not been approved for final publication”, and it was “published in error for a short period of time”.

Ofsted's apology

It said the final report would be published “in the coming days”, and added that the inspectorate had apologised to the school’s representatives this morning.

In a letter sent to parents and carers this afternoon, Durand’s governing body said: “We have no doubt this draft report was deliberately published as part of yet further attacks on the school by the educational establishment.

“In doing so, they gave no regard for your children’s hopes and aspirations.”

It added that the school’s lawyers “are currently dealing with this matter”.

This evening, an Ofsted spokesperson said: “Our initial inquiry has confirmed that this was down to human error. We will be reviewing our systems to minimise the chances of this happening again.

“It would not be appropriate for us to comment on the school’s statement.”

