    Education trade union membership plunges by 10 per cent in a year

    Will Hazell
    1st June 2017 at 10:49
    Trade union
    Proportion of people in education who belong to a trade union drops below 50 per cent for first time for at least a decade

    The number of people working in education who are in a trade union dropped by 155,000 - or nearly 10 per cent - last year, new government statistics reveal.

    The drop has taken the proportion of UK education employees with union membership to less than 50 per cent for the first time in recent history.

    According to the government's annual trade union membership statistics, in 2016 1,469,000 people working in education belonged to a union, compared to 1,624,000 the previous year.

    This represents a 155,000 fall in members - a decline of 9.54 per cent. It brings education trade union membership down to its lowest level in the period from 2010 that the figures provided by the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy cover. 

    They also show there has been a dramatic fall in trade union "density" in education - the percentage of workers in a sector who are unionised. In 2015 51.8 per cent of all employees working in the education sector were a member of a union, but in 2016 this fell to 48 per cent.

    This is the lowest figure in at least the last 12 years, and the first time in that period that trade union density in education has dropped below 50 per cent.

    However despite the drop, education remains the most unionised sector in the British economy. The next highest unionised sector is "public administration and defence, compulsory social security", where 44.7 per cent of employees belonged to a union in 2016.

