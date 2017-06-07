Election countdown: Labour wins pupil vote

In case you missed it, an important vote happened in the UK today.

Millions turned out to place a cross next to the political party they want to represent them for the next five years.

But it wasn't just the polling stations across the country that saw an influx of voters, eager to make their voices heard.

Today, schools transformed their classrooms, halls and offices into private booths, and encouraged pupils of all ages to vote for their preferred candidate in mock elections.

And, the result was a landslide.

53 schools voted for Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour party. Theresa May came in second with 14 schools voting Tory.

In third place was The Green Party, and the Liberal Democracts came fourth. There was one tie, between the Lib Dems and Labour, while Ukip failed to win any overall school votes.

So, are the kids (all) right? The results so far:

