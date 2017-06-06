Election countdown: Most teachers do not think schools will improve after Thursday's poll

The vast majority of teachers do not expect any improvement to schools after the general election, despite education policies shaping a major part of the political debate, a Tes survey has revealed.

Tes surveyed 1,222 primary, secondary, FE and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) teachers and asked them to indicate which party they planned to vote for on Thursday.

Only a quarter said they expected schools to improve as a result of Thursday's result.

The results suggested that the teacher vote is set to make a big shift towards Labour, with 65 per cent of correspondents supporting Jeremy Corbyn's party. In comparison, 51 per cent said they voted Labour in 2015.

All of the statistics from the Tes survey can be viewed below.

For all the latest news, views and analysis in the run-up to polling day, visit our general election 2017 hub.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.