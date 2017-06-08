Election countdown: Nine seats to look out for on election night – and when to tune in

“Were you up for Ed Balls?” This was one of the most common questions bleary-eyed teachers asked each other in the staffroom on the morning of 8 May 2015.

The former education secretary losing his seat became one of the defining moments of the last general election, which saw David Cameron’s Conservatives win a surprise majority.

Will education-related MPs provide any of the stand out moments of election night 2017? Here is your guide to nine key constituencies to watch, and when they are likely to declare their results.

1am: Justine Greening – Putney

The education secretary has held the south-west London seat since 2005, when she beat the sitting Labour MP by 1,766 votes. She has since built her majority to just over 10,000 votes. The seat in is in Wandsworth, which voted Remain by 75 per cent last year. Ms Greening campaigned for Remain.

2am: Angela Rayner – Ashton-under-Lyne

Labour’s shadow education secretary is defending a 10,756 majority over the Conservatives in this Greater Manchester seat. Ukip came third, just 142 votes behind the Tories. She first became an MP in 2015. The seat is in Tameside, which recorded a 61 per cent Leave vote. Ms Rayner supported Remain.

2am: Michael Gove – Surrey Heath

The former Conservative education secretary recorded a majority of 24,804 over second-placed Ukip in 2015, and has held the seat since 2005. He was a prominent Brexit campaigner last year, and Ukip is not standing against him this time around. Theresa May sacked him as justice secretary last year. Surrey Heath recorded a 51 per cent Leave vote.

3am: Lucy Powell – Manchester Central

Labour’s former shadow education secretary won the seat in a by-election in 2012, and retained it three years later with a majority of 21,639 over her Conservative opponent. She supported Remain last year. Manchester voted Remain with 60 per cent.

3am: Nick Gibb – Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

The Conservative minister for school standards has a 13,944 majority over Ukip, which came second in 2015. He has held the seat since 1997. He was first appointed an education minister from 2010 to 2012, and again from 2014. He supported Remain. His constituency is in the district of Arun, which voted Leave with 62 per cent.

3am: Mike Kane – Wythenshawe and Sale East

The Labour shadow education minister is a former teacher, who won the seat in Greater Manchester in a by-election in 2014. He recorded a 10,569 majority over the second placed Conservatives in 2015. He supported Remain last year. His seat sits in Trafford, which voted Remain by 58 per cent.

4am: Sarah Olney – Richmond Park

Sarah Olney is the Liberal Democrats' education spokesman. She won a surprise victory in the Richmond Park by-election in December 2016, defeating former Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith by 1,872 votes on an anti-Brexit platform. The two face off again today, in a seat that will be closely watched for signs of a Lib Dem revival. Richmond voted Remain by 69 per cent.

4am: Neil Carmichael – Stroud

The Tory chair of the Commons Education Select Committee is defending a 4,866 majority over Labour in this Gloucestershire seat. This is the fifth time he has faced Labour’s David Drew, who represented the seat from 1997 to 2010. Mr Carmichael is a prominent pro-European Tory MP; Stroud recorded a 55 per cent Remain vote last year. Jeremy Corbyn was due to hold a campaign rally in Stroud last week, but pulled out to take part in the televised leaders’ debate instead.

4am: Nicky Morgan - Loughborough

The Conservative former education secretary won the Leicestershire seat from Labour at her second attempt, in 2010. She is defending a 9,183 majority. She was a prominent Remain supporter, and has made high profile criticisms of Theresa May after she was sacked last year. Her constituency is in the borough of Charnwood, which voted Leave by 54 per cent.