Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Election countdown: Tories admit school per-pupil funding will not rise under their plans

    Martin George
    6th June 2017 at 15:06
    The Lib Dems have unveiled their plans for to pay for school building repairs.
    Liberal Democrats pledge £7 billion to refurbish school buildings across England

    A senior Conservative has acknowledged that per-pupil school funding will not rise under proposals set out in the party's manifesto.

    Home Secretary Amber Rudd was challenged on Radio 4's Woman's Hour this morning by a caller asking about per-pupil spending.

    Ms Rudd cited the Tory pledge to put another £4 billion into school budgets by the end of the next Parliament, and added: "Your caller is right – that won’t impact on the per-pupil funding in a way she would like – but I would say to her, and to everybody else, we will continue to make sure that the standards increase so that the children get the better outcomes.”

    Last week, education secretary Justine Greening avoided directly answering a question asking whether per-pupil funding would rise or fall in real terms under her party's plans.

    The Institute for Fiscal Studies has calculated that the Tory pledge would equate to a real-terms cut in spending per pupil of 2.8 per cent between 2017-18 and 2021-22.

    It also found that Liberal Democrat plans would keep per-pupil funding at the current level in real terms over the same period, while Labour pledges would amount to a 6 per cent increase.

    The news came as the Liberal Democrats unveiled plans to spend £7 billion to bring all schools buildings in England up to a “satisfactory condition”.

    Today's announcement expands on the party's manifesto pledge to deliver “capital investment in schools and hospitals to support capacity increases and modernisation”.

    Huge cost of renovations

    In February, the National Audit Office said £6.7 billion was needed to restore all schools to a satisfactory condition, with a further £7.1 billion required to bring them up to “good”.

    Sarah Olney, the Lib Dem education spokesperson, said: “We will invest an additional £7 billion in our schools, enough to repair every school in the country.

    "This will allow school budgets to be spent on books, teachers and equipment instead of being diverted to fix leaking roofs.”

    In its manifesto, Labour said it "will invest in new school buildings, including the phased removal of asbestos from existing schools”.

    The party has pledged £13.8 billion “to ensure that school buildings are up to standard”.

    A Conservative spokesman said: “Only Theresa May’s Conservatives will give every young person the best possible start in life by investing in our schools because we are the only party that will keep the economy strong.

    “A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote for Jeremy Corbyn to wreck our economy, starving our public services of funding. The only way to safeguard future generations is to vote for Theresa May and her Conservative team.”

    In November 2015, the Conservative government announced more than £23 billion worth of investment in schools, but did not break down how much of this was to repair existing school buildings and how much was for the promised 500 free schools and 600,000 additional school places.

    The Lib Dems said their proposals were for additional money on top of the £23 billion.

    For all the latest news, views and analysis in the run up to polling day, visit our general election 2017 hub

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Election countdown: Billboard to alert motorway drivers to school funding cuts

    6th June 2017 at 00:01

    Election countdown: Have no doubt school cuts could be crucial on Thursday

    5th June 2017 at 18:02

    Election countdown: School goats predict a win for Labour

    5th June 2017 at 15:26

    Pass or fail: election manifesto education policies analysed

    26th May 2017 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Sats: Jump in marks needed for seven-year-olds to reach expected standar...
    2. 'The new GCSE English exams are a fine example of "going off half-cocked"'
    3. Exclusive: Ofsted trials three-day inspections amid warnings they 'will ...
    4. Your 10-point checklist for maximising learning time in lessons
    5. 'Teachers are attacked, criticised and micro-managed ─ it is no wonder t...
    6. Exclusive: Teachers' vote is shifting dramatically towards Labour
    7. Exclusive: #humiliation - how more teachers are falling victim to pupils...
    8. Why school reports matter – and 4 ways to make them better
    9. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats
    10. How to discuss a terrorist attack with your pupils

    Breaking news

    primary maths itt courses

    Exclusive: Universities and schools to offer maths-rich primary teacher training courses

    6th June 2017 at 16:30

    Majority of teenagers have cried due to exam stress, poll finds

    6th June 2017 at 00:01
    Billboard

    Election countdown: Billboard to alert motorway drivers to school funding cuts

    6th June 2017 at 00:01

    Sats: Jump in marks needed for seven-year-olds to reach expected standard in reading

    5th June 2017 at 17:19

    Exclusive: Ofsted trials three-day inspections amid warnings they 'will make teachers ill'

    5th June 2017 at 16:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now