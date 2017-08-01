Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Ethnically mixed schools create more positive attitudes, DfE research finds

    Will Hazell
    1st August 2017 at 11:25
    Girl in headscarf
    Research into secondary schools in Oldham finds White-British and Asian-British pupils have more positive views about each other at ethnically mixed schools than those taught in segregated institutions

    White-British and Asian pupils have more positive attitudes to one another in mixed schools than in segregated ones, according to a new study.

    The study also found that the merger of two ethnically segregated schools into a mixed one led to a fall in anxiety and an increase in the number of friendships between pupils from different ethnic backgrounds.

    The Department for Education-commissioned research looked at interactions and attitudes between White-British and Asian-British students at ethnically mixed and segregated secondary schools in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

    According to the researchers, "Both Asian-British and white-British pupils in mixed schools expressed more positive attitudes and higher levels of trust... towards outgroup pupils than those in segregated schools."

    Over a seven-month period, the white-British pupils in mixed schools improved their attitudes, decreased their anxiety and reported "more outgroup trust" compared to their white counterparts in segregated schools.

    For Asian-British pupils, anxiety levels also decreased over time in the most mixed schools, although the researchers found that they increased when Asians were in a small minority. 

    The study also looked at interactions between pupils over a four year period following the merger of a predominantly white-British school with a mainly Asian school.

    "The effect of the merger... can be seen, simply, by looking at changes in the proportion of pupils who have no friends from the ethnic outgroup," the report states.

    "[In June 2012] approximately 20 per cent of White-British and Asian-British pupils reported that they had no outgroup friends. By [February 2015], these figures had dropped significantly to approximately 5 per cent in each case."

    The research found that pupils self-segregated in the cafeteria at lunchtime, but this also decreased between two time points several months apart in the study. 

    Researchers also looked at the impact of "family norms" on pupil attitudes, finding that even where students' perceived that their parents had negative views about mixing with pupils from the outgroup, contact still promoted more positive attitudes. 

    Comments

    Related Content

    Anti-extremism drive risks 'stigmatising' Muslim pupils

    3rd July 2017 at 11:02

    'Why I ran a Q&A about my Muslim faith with Year 9 - and you should find someone to do the same'

    16th March 2017 at 15:04

    British-Muslim teacher denied entry to US on school trip

    21st February 2017 at 11:52

    Church of England: Muslim parents are choosing our schools for 'spiritual development'

    20th February 2017 at 12:07

    Six ways to combat anti-Muslim bullying in schools

    28th November 2016 at 17:23

    Most read

    1. GCSE and A-level grade boundaries' publication delayed to prevent pupil ...
    2. The five 'P's of positive behaviour
    3. 'If schools stop teachers fleeing the profession, budgets will look afte...
    4. ‘Too often teachers react to the arrival of the summer holidays with an ...
    5. Holocaust orphans to have their stories told in schools
    6. 'Music education needs to be fought for – let's not allow it to slip away'
    7. Academy trust in financial difficulties told to examine senior managemen...
    8. Five ways to tackle the most challenging pupils
    9. Unions call for 2 per cent pay rise for all main scale teachers
    10. 'People who disagree with powerful people are demonised – this needs to ...

    Breaking news

    Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health spoke out during World Breastfeeding Week.

    Doctors call for familiarity with breastfeeding to be part of PHSE

    1st August 2017 at 10:38
    The SchoolsCompany Trust has received a financial notice to improve.

    Academy trust in financial difficulties told to examine senior management structure

    31st July 2017 at 17:59
    concentration camps, world war two, second world war, history, education, the boys, the '45 society, assembly, pshe

    Holocaust orphans to have their stories told in schools

    31st July 2017 at 16:36

    GCSE and A-level grade boundaries' publication delayed to prevent pupil panic

    31st July 2017 at 12:20
    Gangs

    Children's commissioner: Schools should teach pupils how to avoid gangs

    30th July 2017 at 11:10

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now