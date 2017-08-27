Eton teacher leaves school after leaking exam questions

Eton College's deputy headmaster has left the school amid claims he leaked questions from an economics exam, it has been reported.

Eton has parted company with Mo Tanweer, head of economics and deputy headmaster of academics at the public school, after an investigation by the Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) regarding allegations of the sharing of questions with other teachers ahead of an upcoming A-level equivalent exam, the Guardian said.

An Eton College statement said: "Eton College can confirm that following an investigation by the Cambridge International Examinations Board into maladministration, the board concluded that there had been a breach of exam security by one of Eton's teachers in relation to one of the Pre-U Economics papers.

"Eton took this matter extremely seriously and co-operated fully with CIE's investigation throughout.

"The teacher concerned has left the school. Whilst pupils had done nothing wrong, they were inadvertent recipients of confidential information and so the board awarded them assessed marks for that paper according to its established method. Eton College deeply regrets that this incident occurred."

CIE runs international education programmes and qualifications including the Cambridge Pre-U which is used as an alternative to A-levels.

A CIE spokesman said: "Protecting the integrity of our exams is our priority and we take very seriously our duties to ensure that all of our examinations are fair, and that all students receive an appropriate and valid grade.

"Following an investigation into maladministration, students at one school have been given an assessed mark for one paper, which is based on the marks they each achieved in the other papers. This decision was made to ensure fairness to all students taking Pre-U Economics in the June 2017 exam series.

"We sympathise with the students who have been affected through no fault of their own."

The CIE said that all Pre-U Economics entries from other schools were marked as normal and that no other action was taken against this or any other school.