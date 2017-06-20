Exam board Edexcel launches investigation into alleged leak of economics A-level paper

Exam board Edexcel is investigating an alleged leak of the economics A-level exam taken yesterday afternoon.

On Twitter, pupils claimed that two questions from the new A-level paper had been leaked on the Student Room website before the start of the exam:

@edxcel pls find out who leaked the economics exam q not fair for the rest of us who revised just to find out later that it has been leaked — Brittany (@Brittanxxi) June 19, 2017

HOW CAN THEY LEAK QUESTIONS FOR PAPER 3 BEFORE THE EXAM!!!! HOW IS THAT FAIR #edexceleconomics — Bec (@beccaflack_) June 19, 2017

@Edexcel paper 3 #edexceleconomics questions leaked before the exam does this make grade boundaries better or worse?? pic.twitter.com/IjH201YOuK — Callum Brook (@JustCallumBrook) June 19, 2017

On social media, A-level candidates said they were concerned that the grade boundaries could be raised because of the "leak".

'No student will get an unfair advantage'

In light of the reports, an Edexcel spokesperson told Tes: "We take all allegations of malpractice extremely seriously.

"We are currently investigating these allegations and, if we find that malpractice has occurred, we will take action to ensure that no students are advantaged or disadvantaged as a result.

"If anybody has information they would like to share with us in confidence, they can contact us at pqsmalpractice@pearson.com."

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook