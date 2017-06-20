Register
    Exam board Edexcel launches investigation into alleged leak of economics A-level paper

    Eleanor Busby
    20th June 2017 at 14:14
    Students take to social media to voice fears that grade boundaries could rise following the 'leak'

    Exam board Edexcel is investigating an alleged leak of the economics A-level exam taken yesterday afternoon. 

    On Twitter, pupils claimed that two questions from the new A-level paper had been leaked on the Student Room website before the start of the exam: 

     

     

     

     

     

     

    On social media, A-level candidates said they were concerned that the grade boundaries could be raised because of the "leak". 

    'No student will get an unfair advantage'

    In light of the reports, an Edexcel spokesperson told Tes: "We take all allegations of malpractice extremely seriously.

    "We are currently investigating these allegations and, if we find that malpractice has occurred, we will take action to ensure that no students are advantaged or disadvantaged as a result.

    "If anybody has information they would like to share with us in confidence, they can contact us at pqsmalpractice@pearson.com."

