    Excessive workload drives more teachers to become private tutors, study shows

    Adi Bloom
    15th March 2017 at 17:07
    Almost half of those teachers who make the switch blame the long hours they were asked to work, the research suggests

    The number of teachers leaving the profession to become private tutors has increased dramatically – with two-thirds blaming excessive workload, according to new research.

    Almost half of those who resign to become tutors do so because of the hours that they have to work, the study suggests.

    Of more than 2,100 private tutors surveyed, three-quarters – 74 per cent – had previously worked in teaching.

    Of those, two-thirds – 67 per cent – said that they had left the profession because of excessive workload. And 47 per cent said that they had chosen to leave because of the hours demanded by the job.

    A third – 32 per cent – said that they were driven out by unrealistic targets that they were expected to meet, in terms of pupils’ test scores. And 18 per cent said that they left because of unsatisfactory pay.

    Teaching 'in crisis'

    In addition, 13 per cent said that they had left teaching because they were being treated badly by pupils.

    In the past year, the biggest increase in teachers trading in the classroom for the private tutor’s desk has been in London, the research shows. Birmingham came second, followed by Manchester.

    The survey was carried out by online marketplace Bidvine.com. Russ Morgan, the website’s co-founder, said: “It’s obvious that the UK teaching sector is in a bit of a crisis.”

