Exclusive: Auditor questions financial future of scandal-hit Perry Beeches Academy Trust

The latest accounts for the Perry Beeches Academy Trust, which runs five academies in Birmingham, including four free schools, show it had a net deficit of £2.509 million in 2015-16.

At the end of that financial year, its current liabilities exceeded its current assets by £1.622 million, and auditor John Golding wrote this indicates “the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the charitable company’s ability to continue as a going concern”.

The trust previously hit the headlines when it was revealed that then-chief executive Liam Nolan had received a "second salary" of £160,000 on top of his £120,000 pay packet as executive head.

The trust has been the subject of two highly-critical reports by the Education Funding Agency (EFA), published in March 2016 and December 2016.

And in November last year, Perry Beeches the Academy was rated “inadequate” by Ofsted. It had previously been judged “outstanding”.

Its accounts for 2015-16 showed that four of its five schools recorded a deficit, with the highest, at Perry Beeches the Academy, standing at £1.138 million.

The accounts blamed the overall deficit on “volatility in student numbers together with poor control over costs”.

They also show the trust has to repay the EFA £392,000 because of pupil under-recruitment in 2014-15, and a further £827,000 for 2015-16.

The notes to the accounts say the directors concluded there was “significant doubt” about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

However, they add that a review had saved £750,000 in costs, and say increasing numbers of pupils at its free schools meant it had set a balanced budget for 2016-17, and the deficit “will be recovered over a four-year period”.

The accounts also confirmed that plans for the trust to open two new free schools, Perry Beeches VI and Perry Beeches Primary I, are “on hold, pending a strategic review of the trust”.

All the trust’s directors resigned in April 2016, following the first EFA report about the trust, and a new board was appointed the following month.

The accounts said the board is “reviewing the capabilities and capacities within the trust”, and added: “The review is also considering whether the trust should remain in its current structure or if it would be more beneficial for students and staff for some or all of the schools to be re-sponsored.”

TES has contacted Perry Beeches Academy Trust and the Department for Education for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook