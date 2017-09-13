Register
    Exclusive: Bullying survey findings at a glance

    Helen Ward
    14th September 2017 at 00:02
    The key statistics from a joint survey carried out by Tes and ITV's This Morning on bullying in schools

    The joint Tes/This Morning survey on bullying asked more than 1,000 teachers about the situation in their school. Teachers spoke out about the impact of digital technology and their fears for pupils. Here are the main findings:

    Is bullying a problem in your school?

     

    bullying a problem in secondary schools

    bullying a problem? primary

     

    When considering bullying, would you be happy to send your own child to the school that you teach in?

     

    Would you send your own child to your school? secondary

    12 per cent of primary teachers say they are not happy to send own child to their school? primary

     

    Are there incidents of bullying at your school...?

     

    incidents becoming more common?

     

    Have pupils at your school been too scared to attend as a result of bullying?

     

    40% of teachers say pupils too scared to attend because of bullying

     

    As a teacher, have you been given the training you need to combat bullying?

     

    have you had training in dealing with bullying?

     

    Has digital technology made the bullying of pupils at your school worse?

     

    has digital technology made bullying worse

    Comments

