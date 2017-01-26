    Exclusive: DfE ignores research and weights cash for deprived pupils towards secondaries

    Charlotte Santry
    27th January 2017 at 12:02
    deprivation.jpg
    Evidence shows that investing at primary age is more effective at closing the attainment gap, say experts

    The government's plans for school funding, which skew extra money for deprived pupils towards secondaries rather than primaries, flies against research evidence to the contrary, TES can reveal.

    The move has been condemned by headteachers, union leaders and the chief executive of a major government-funded education research organisation.

    Studies have shown that disadvantaged pupils are more likely to catch up with their peers if extra funding is provided as early as possible in their education.

    But a TES analysis reveals that the government’s proposed national school funding formula would fund deprived pupils in secondaries at a rate that is nearly a third higher than in primaries.

    The change would more than cancel out the £385 of extra pupil premium money that primary school pupils currently receive compared with their secondary counterparts.

    Sir Kevan Collins is chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation, set up with £125 million of government money to find the most cost-effective way of breaking the link between family income and educational achievement. He said the formula should have weighted deprivation-related funding towards primary schools instead.

    “A shift or rebalance in funding [towards] secondaries is worrying because it means that we’re trying to catch up, rather than investing early,” Sir Kevan warned.

    Research showed that investing earlier on in a child’s school life was the best way to close the attainment gap, he added. Ideally, funding would swing towards early years education.

    The national funding formula consultation document says that the decision to weight deprivation money towards secondaries “reflects on our decision on the overall primary-to-secondary ratio, as well as typical local authority practice”.

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The proposals we are currently consulting on will mean an end to the postcode lottery in school funding and will help to create a system that funds schools according to the needs of their pupils, rather than where they happen to live. Under the proposed national schools funding formula, more than half of England’s schools will receive a cash boost in 2018-19.”

    The formula would replace a funding system that was “based on patchy and inconsistent decisions”, he added.

    @CharlotteSantry

    This is an edited article from the 27 January edition of TES. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's TES magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Answered: Six questions about the new schools national funding formula

    14th December 2016 at 17:37

    Grammar schools may ask parents for cash to plug funding shortfalls

    25th January 2017 at 10:37

    Grammar heads complain their advantaged pupils will miss out on funding

    19th January 2017 at 16:22

    Most read

    1. Teachers work more overtime than any other professionals, analysis finds
    2. Half of young people are so troubled they can't focus at school, study finds
    3. We won’t wow pupils with purple pens and alliteration
    4. Exclusive: SEND pupils missing out on more than £100m due to funding 'cap'
    5. 'The appetite for leadership roles is being crushed by business-style compliance in schools'
    6. Exclusive: Number 10 appoints former teacher as head of education
    7. The chances of disadvantaged pupils going to Oxbridge and four other key points from new uni admissions...
    8. 'Lesson observations are barely more accurate than a lucky guess'
    9. Teach First founder is leaving – with a parting shot at ministers over school funding
    10. 'Stop slinging mud at parents – follow these 10 steps to better school-family relations'

    Breaking news

    Podcast

    Pay rises, funding formula and data – the TES podcast

    27th January 2017 at 18:26
    Greg Wallace won his High Court appeal.

    Superhead Greg Wallace wins appeal over teaching ban for IT contracts scandal

    27th January 2017 at 18:04
    Sir David Carter set out 10-year career plan to keep new teachers in the profession.

    Carter plan to tackle 'desperate' teacher retention problems

    27th January 2017 at 16:18
    Brett Wigdortz leaving Teach First

    Teach First founder is leaving – with a parting shot at ministers over school funding

    27th January 2017 at 00:31
    Teachers pay

    Six-in-10 teachers denied 1% pay rise

    27th January 2017 at 00:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today