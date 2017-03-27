Exclusive: DfE seeks to lift debt millstone from 'untouchable' schools

The "millstone" of school debts to local authorities would be lifted from academy trusts under new government proposals which could remove a barrier to the sponsorship of "untouchable" schools.

But councils warn the change could result in them losing millions of pounds.

The Department for Education has begun a consultation about changing the rules on when councils can give loans to maintained schools in financial difficulties.

Increasing numbers of councils have been giving schools loans, instead of allowing them to run a deficit, if they run into financial problems.

Under the current rules, this means that academy trusts, rather than councils, are responsible for paying off the debt if the schools are forced to become sponsored academies.

The DfE plans to ban councils from using loans in this way, which would make it less risky for academy trusts to sponsor schools with such troubles.

Matthew Wolton, a partner specialising in academies at law firm Knights, said many multi-academy trusts (MATs) wanted to sponsor struggling schools, but were put off by the "millstone" of deficits or loans they would have pay off.

He told Tes that the proposals were "trying to make it so more schools are acceptable to multi-academy trusts, so they are in a position where MATs are not financially crippled by taking them on".

Sir Steve Lancashire, chief executive of Reach2, the largest primary-only academy trust, said: “It is unrealistic to expect an academy trust to inherit any deficit from a local authority, even if in loan form.

"All money needs to be spent on school improvement and any deficit or loans reduce a trust’s capacity to do this.

"As a trust, we have a policy of not inheriting deficits of any type.”

'Taxpayers shouldn't pick up the bill'

However, the Local Government Association (LGA) warned that the move could cost councils dearly.

Richard Watts, chair of the LGA’s children and young people board, said: “Local taxpayers should not be forced to pick up the bill when a school overspends. Councils have limited powers over school budgets, with decisions about spending left largely to governors and headteachers, not the council.

“We estimate that if all schools become academies and councils are forced to take their deficits, it could cost us up to £320 million, putting extra pressures on already stretched budgets.”

The issue hinges on who is responsible for paying off deficits when schools become academies.

If a school chooses to become an academy, it remains liable for the deficit. However, if it is forced to become a academy, the council has to pay off the deficit.

The deficit of a single school, Costessey High, cost Norfolk County Council more than £550,000 after it became a sponsored academy in 2010.

Some councils have started to ban licensed deficits, and replace them with loans which schools have to pay back, even if they become sponsored academies.

However, the government consultation document says: “This may be a way round the requirement that deficits of schools which become sponsored academies revert to the local authority.”

The proposed new rules say that “new loans must only be approved to assist schools in spreading the cost over more than one year of large one-off individual items of capital expenditure”.

A spokesman for Essex County Council, which recently approved a loan scheme to avoid having to pay off the deficits of sponsored academies, said: “We will be responding to the consultation. The Essex School Forum has approved a loan scheme for 2017-18. However, this decision could change depending on the outcome of the consultation.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We have launched a consultation that proposes a revision to the Scheme for Financing Schools guidance that will clarify the purpose of loan schemes and distinguish them from licensed deficits.

"The consultation will close on 20 April 2017, after which we will review all responses.”

