    Exclusive: DfE's chief scientific adviser leaving to work with Gove

    Martin George
    27th September 2017 at 10:54
    Tim Leunig, who is leaving the Department for Education.
    DfE
    Tim Leunig had worked on Progress 8 and the abandoned proposals to open new grammar schools

    One of the brains behind Progress 8 is leaving the Department for Education to work for Michael Gove's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

    Tim Leunig, a professor of economic history at the London School of Economics, will leave his post as the DfE's chief scientific adviser at the end of this week.

    He joined the DfE during the coalition, and his responsibilities included giving advice to ministers and senior officials, and ensuring the DfE's "policies and decisions are informed by the best scientific evidence".

     

     

     

     

     

     

    He worked on policies including the Progress 8 measure that is now used for secondary school league tables, and the government's now-abandoned proposals to introduce new grammar schools, on which he gave evidence to the Commons Education Select Committee.

    In a message to colleagues, seen by Tes, he wrote: "It has been a pleasure to work with you over the last five years."

    As well as working at the DfE, he also advises the Department for Communities and Local Government on housing supply. He will continue this role.

    In his newly published diaries, former Lib Dem schools minister David Laws wrote in February 2013: "A quick chat with the brilliant Tim Leunig about the new tests for teachers. Tim has attempted some of the questions and also asked the permanent secretary to do so. Both of them got a number of the questions wrong! And Tim is an LSE professor!"

    Comments

