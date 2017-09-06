Register
    Exclusive: Dismay as DfE rejects qualifications with classes due to start

    Will Hazell
    6th September 2017 at 14:38
    Technical awards
    "Gutted" teachers left reeling at "thousands and thousands of hours" wasted after schools informed in first week of the school year that vocational courses have not been approved

    Schools have discovered that a range of vocational qualifications have not been accredited by the government – in the same week they were going to start teaching them.

    Teachers expressed dismay at the "fiasco" they said had caused "thousands and thousands of hours" of planning time to be "wasted", as schools were left scrambling to place pupils on alternative courses. 

    On Monday the AQA exam board published a statement on its website, which said nine of its technical awards had not been approved because the government "advised us of some further changes that are needed to our draft specifications".

    These qualifications were: child learning and development, fashion and textiles, food and catering, health and social care, IT, material technology, sport, Stem and visual communication.

    Draft qualification risk

    While schools can still teach the draft specifications if they want to, the draft qualifications will not count towards league tables in 2019.

    "Continuing to teach these draft qualifications at this stage means accepting the risk that the qualification may not be offered in 2019 and that the content or assessment may change," AQA said.

    The board said it was "absolutely committed" to ensuring the new qualifications were "wholly fit for purpose" and that it was working towards including them in the 2020 performance tables. 

    School leaders and teachers alike expressed dismay that the announcement had come just days before students were due to begin the courses. 

    One headteacher in the north of England, who asked to remain anonymous, said his teachers had invested "six months to a year's preparation" in the qualifications, and that "about 70" pupils at his school had been affected by the "outrageous" decision.

    "I can't imagine [the government] would do such a thing to English Baccalaureate subjects," he said.

    Frustrated teachers took to internet forums to criticise the decision. 

    "It's the thousands and thousands of hours of wasted planning nationwide that angers me," said one commenter.

    Another teacher said: "The Department for Education could have prevented this last minute fiasco if they had made a decision much earlier."

    "It is outrageous and an insult to the teaching profession to announce this on the day we return to school.  There will be thousands of disappointed students," said a third individual. 

    "I'm beyond gutted for this. Literally don't know which way to turn," commented another.

    Technical awards disappointment

    Teachers expressed particular anger that they had been assured the qualifications would be ready in time. "I was told in no uncertain terms by AQA a) 'the DfE have asked us to make some changes' and b) 'we have made those changes and the qualifications will, therefore, be approved in August'."

    Another said: "I attended three sessions for all three of the subjects in June-July and in each one was told not to worry, go ahead and plan, they will be approved."

    However, a spokeswoman for AQA said the board had never guaranteed they would be approved, as this is a decision that only the DfE can make.

    Geoff Coombe, AQA’s director of qualifications and markets, said: “We’re really pleased that our exciting new technical award in performing arts has been approved and will be included in 2019 performance tables.

    “We’re disappointed there are some aspects of the DfE’s criteria for inclusion in performance tables that our other technical awards don’t yet meet. We’re continuing to work with them to understand why this is the case and intend to make the necessary changes for these qualifications to be included in performance tables from 2020.

    “We completely understand and share teachers’ disappointment, and we’ll be keeping them updated on our work to get these qualifications approved.”

    The DfE has been contacted for comment.

    Comments

