Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Exclusive: Early years should be 'prerequisite' of all teachers' training, says Sir David Carter

    Martin George
    7th April 2017 at 05:06
    Sir David Carter highlighted the importance of good early years teaching.
    Proposal from national schools commissioner could help disadvantaged secondary pupils, experts say

    Understanding good early years teaching should be a “prerequisite” of every teacher’s training, the national schools commissioner has said.

    Sir David Carter’s proposal has received a broad welcome, with some suggesting it could help disadvantaged secondary school pupils who are behind their peers to catch up.

    Sir David told the recent Bett Academies Summit in Birmingham that where he sees outstandingly good early years practice, he saw the foundations on which the next layers are built.

    “I think that focus of what really good early years teaching looks like should actually be a prerequisite of every teacher’s training,” he said, “even if they are working in the secondary sector, to understand what happens in terms of phonics teaching, in terms of good stages of development, that underpins everything that we do.”

    Last year, a group of independent experts led by Stephen Munday, chief executive of the Cam Academy Trust, published a framework of core content for initial teaching training (ITT) courses.

    Asked about Sir David’s thoughts, Mr Munday told Tes that “in principle, it’s got to make sense”.

    “It contextualises the teaching you are trying to do,” he added. “All good teaching should be taking account of prior learning. This is fundamental.

    “Not having a clue about it does not seem a good principle in terms of what you need for good teaching.”

    But he said his group had not included early years in the framework for all teachers because of “the practicalities”, given the amount of learning already squeezed into the ITT curriculum.

    James Noble-Rogers, the executive director of the Universities Council for the Education of Teachers, described himself as “sympathetic” to Sir David’s idea.

    However, he warned that “for postgraduates, you are talking about trying to squeeze a quart into a pint pot”.

    Instead, he suggested they could learn about good early years practice in the first years after they qualify.

    Sir Kevan Collins, chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation, a charity dedicated to breaking the link between family income and educational achievement, said: “We do need to make sure secondary schools have the tools and resources to support those pupils who are still struggling to read and write at age 11.

    “This could mean making sure that every teacher has a good grounding in early and primary literacy approaches. The consequences for these pupils, if they fall even further behind, are just too big for us not to look at every option.”

    This is an edited article from the 7 April edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    One-in-10 teacher training places are going unfilled

    24th February 2017 at 00:00
     

    Exclusive: Phonics and maths mastery expected in new teacher training curriculum

    1st July 2016 at 15:01

    Spending watchdog calls on DfE to justify £1 billion spent on teacher training bursaries

    8th June 2016 at 13:51

    Most read

    1. 'I've tried to insulate staff from the pain of education funding cuts bu...
    2. 'The dedication of teaching assistants is the foundation for most good t...
    3. Brian Cox: Don't use children as 'measurement probes' to test schools
    4. 'Lesson observation grades don’t mean much' – and nine other things I wi...
    5. ‘Ken Robinson is a teacher-basher: schools must stop listening to his Pa...
    6. We need to stop saying 'I'm crap at maths' like it's a badge of honour, ...
    7. MPs to debate whether texts should be taken into GCSE English literature...
    8. New maths GCSE 'causes drop in A-level applications'
    9. 'Students who use shorter sentences get better exam results – here's how...
    10. NUT threatens national strike over school funding

    Breaking news

    GCSE

    Exclusive: Major exam board predicts 'hundreds' will get straight grade 9s in new GCSEs

    7th April 2017 at 04:14

    Boxing, boarding and beating the odds: the nominees for the Tes Schools Awards 2017 are...

    7th April 2017 at 01:00

    Six new research schools unveiled

    7th April 2017 at 00:03
    Lucy Allan MP raised concerns about the Prevent programme in a Westminster Hall debate.

    Counter terror scheme Prevent receives just 16 referrals from Scottish schools in two years

    7th April 2017 at 00:03
    student journalism, school newspaper, principal, investigation, pittsburg high school, kansas, fake degree

    Pupil journalists force high-school headteacher to resign

    6th April 2017 at 17:50

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today