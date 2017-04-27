Register
    Exclusive: Education funding to be dwarfed by pensions bill

    Charlotte Santry
    28th April 2017 at 06:15
    Pensioner
    Tes analysis reveals that pensioners are on course to receive 86 per cent more public funding than pupils and students by 2066-67.

    The UK is on course to spend nearly twice as much money on state pensions than on education, a Tes analysis of official spending projections reveals.

    The analysis comes with school funding featuring prominently in the general election campaign, and prime minister Theresa May weighing up whether to remove the so-called "triple lock", which ensures pensions rise by at least 2.5 per cent each year.

    Office for Budgetary Responsibility figures show that the government currently spends 18 per cent more on state pensions than on education but the gap is set to dramatically widen, to 86 per cent, by 2066-67. 

    The figures come despite the fact that many pensioners have benefitted from an explosion in property prices and reportedly enjoy higher incomes than working-age adults, while children are being taught in schools being hit by large real-terms cuts.

    Former Liberal Democrat schools minister David Laws said: “It raises the question about whether in our country we’re improving some parts of the education system at the same rate which might be expected in a rich society.”

    As nations become richer they generally spend more – not less – on education as a proportion of national spending, he said.

    However, in 50 years' time, education spending in the UK is expected to shrink from its current 4.4 per cent share of gross domestic product to just 3.8 per cent – the lowest proportion since the early 1960s – as more of the national budget is swallowed up by pensions, long-term care and health, according to the OBR.

    Mr Laws, who is executive chairman of the Education Policy Institute (EPI), said the long-term picture for education spending risked storing up "teacher recruitment problems because salaries will be increasingly uncompetitive”.

    He also warned that the lower share of spending would leave the most under-funded parts of the education sector - such as early years - languishing “because there isn’t any new money coming in and it’s very difficult taking money away from established areas”.

    Former Conservative education minister Lord Willetts is also concerned about the long term trend.

    “Children have earned more than their parents for generations, but that has disappeared…due to a slowdown in the increase of educational opportunities,” he said. 

    In the shorter-term, schools are facing cuts of 8 per cent between 2014-15 and 2019-20.

    The Department for Education regularly states that it has protected the core schools budget in real terms since 2010, with school funding at its highest level on record.

    But the Institute for Fiscal Studies’ associate director Luke Sibieta said: “Clearly, the amount of spending in education is going down and the number of pupils are going up."

    Research published by Mr Sibieta yesterday revealed that an extra £1 billion would be needed to freeze the overall schools budget in 2019-20 in real terms.

    Tes obtained the figures by comparing supplementary data in the OBR's latest fiscal sustainability report, with the most recently forecast nominal GDP growth figures; the findings were confirmed as accurate by the OBR.

    This is an edited article from the 28 April edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here.

    Comments

    Breaking news

    The headteacher retention rate has fallen since 2012.

    Why headteachers leave – six new research findings

    28th April 2017 at 09:02
    primary assessment consultation broadly welcomed by heads

    Exclusive: “Uneasy peace” breaks out as heads back proposed Sats reforms

    28th April 2017 at 05:30

    Girls downplay their maths ability – even when they're as good as the boys

    28th April 2017 at 05:02
    Pounds

    NAHT: Government has 'Poundstretcher' ambition for education

    28th April 2017 at 00:01
    Reading aloud to friends and talking about books should be encouraged to improve literacy, research find

    Speed and fluency 'as important as accuracy' for good writing, finds research

    28th April 2017 at 00:01

