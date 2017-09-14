Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: Excluded pupils denied education that is their legal right

    Adi Bloom
    15th September 2017 at 05:31
    exclusion, permanent exclusion, behaviour, freedom of information, local authorities, full-time education, home schooling, school
    There are at least 29 local authorities where not all excluded pupils are provided with full-time education they are legally entitled to

    Permanently excluded pupils in some areas of the country are not being provided with the full-time education to which they are legally entitled, figures obtained by Tes show.

    Three authorities are only providing around half of their permanently excluded pupils with a full-time education. And nine authorities have failed to fulfil their legal duty for at least a quarter of these pupils.

    Experts say this can be explained by shrinking budgets.

    Colin Harris, a retired primary headteacher who has worked as a consultant at a pupil-referral unit (PRU), said: “Local authorities are expected to carry on and provide all the packages that are in place while their funding has been reduced."

    Secondary schools receive an average of £4,800 annually per pupil, he said, whereas a place in a PRU can cost double this amount. “It’s expensive,” Harris said. “And local authorities don’t have the resources.”

    Behaviour expert Jarlath O’Brien added that pupil-referral units “are bursting at the seams”, leaving some pupils with little hope of finding a full-time place.

    'Seldom happens'

    Department for Education guidance states that the local authority in which a permanently excluded pupil lives has a duty to provide full-time education from the sixth day of exclusion. However, 29 of the 118 local authorities that responded to Tes’ freedom of information request were not providing that for all such pupils who live within their jurisdiction. 

    In Hampshire, only 36 – or 63 per cent – of the 60 pupils who were permanently excluded between September 2016 and 30 June 2017 received full-time education. Three of the remaining 24 pupils are not Hampshire residents, so their education is the responsibility of their home borough. But the other 21 are being given only part-time education.

    In Essex, only 68 per cent of the 156 pupils permanently excluded in 2016-17 were currently receiving full-time education.

    A spokesperson for Essex council said: “They are receiving education commissioned by the local authority. In some cases, this may consist of a reduced timetable, which increases gradually and is reviewed regularly. Others will return to school and similarly may build up their timetable over time.

    “A small number of pupils receive one to-one tuition, pending reintegration into a pupil-referral unit.”

    In Wigan, meanwhile, the parent of one of the excluded pupils declined an offer of full-time education, opting to school the child at home instead.

    Harris pointed out that, when an excluded child is home-educated, the authority is statutorily obliged to visit the home and look at what education is being offered. “But I know that very seldom happens, because of the resources available,” he said.

    A DfE spokesperson said: “When any child is excluded for longer than five days, there is a duty on the local authority to ensure that they continue to receive a suitable education.

    “The education must be full-time, or as close to full-time as possible. We are working closely with local authorities and schools, as well as providers of alternative provision, to ensure all children, including those who have been excluded, receive a high-quality education.”

     

    Local authorities with the highest percentage of permanently excluded pupils not in full-time education

    Local authority

    Number of pupils excluded in 2016-17

    Percentage of permanently excluded pupils in 2016-17, for whom authority did not arrange full-time education

    Rutland

    Numbers withheld

    50%

    Derby

    59

    49%

    Doncaster

    13

    46%

    Wokingham

    33

    39%

    Hampshire

    60

    37%

    Wigan

    		 3

    33%

    Essex

    156

    32%

    Northumberland

    69

    25%

    Dudley

    107

    25%

    Bexley

    62

    24%

    This is an edited article from the 15 September edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Permanent exclusions 'skyrocket' by as much as 300% in a year

    8th September 2017 at 06:03

    Exclusion from school can lead to long-term mental-health problems, study shows

    20th August 2017 at 10:44

    Exclusion should be a last resort, not an excuse to offload children

    14th July 2017 at 00:00

    'The rise in exclusions is a national scandal and should worry all of us'

    15th July 2017 at 12:02

    Most read

    1. Sats for seven-year-olds to be scrapped from 2023
    2. A third of primary schools in France will return to four-day week
    3. How creating three different lesson types made me finally love Maths mas...
    4. 'Dear Ofsted chief...Please give teachers in deprived schools the credit...
    5. Sats: 'Gone are the days when perfectly good writers are unfairly penali...
    6. 'Teachers having a normal life outside school is just too much for many ...
    7. SEND: DfE scraps P-scales for assessment of pupils working below nationa...
    8. Why I love mini-whiteboards in the maths classroom
    9. LISTEN: Growth mindset, cognitive load and the role of research in your ...
    10. Ofsted boss 'tears her hair out' over schools that still grade individua...

    Breaking news

    Justine Greening called for teachers' pay to "remain competitive".

    Exclusive: Greening calls for 'competitive' teachers' pay to improve recruitment

    15th September 2017 at 06:02
    A Tes analysis has raised concerns about the headteacher board elections.

    Exclusive: Two-thirds of schools have no vote in elections that could determine their future

    15th September 2017 at 05:03
    New breed of teacher able to work across sectors planned for Scotland due to shortage

    New breed of teacher will work across primary and secondary

    15th September 2017 at 00:02
    Leadership training

    Teaching Leaders training programme 'improves pupils' results'

    15th September 2017 at 00:02
    Primary assessment

    SEND: DfE scraps P-scales for assessment of pupils working below national curriculum level

    14th September 2017 at 17:49

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now