Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: Extent of academy secrecy revealed as DfE publishes only 3% of papers

    Martin George
    14th July 2017 at 05:31
    The vast majority of documents relating to the work of headteacher boards are hidden from public view.
    DfE
    Online register of interests for key academy decision makers was almost a year out of date

    The extent of the secrecy surrounding decisions about academies has been laid bare by a Tes analysis highlighting the volume of information kept from the public.

    Only 3 per cent of the documentation relating to one cycle of headteacher board (HTBs) meetings in October and November last year was published.

    The eight HTBs across England advise and challenge regional schools commissioners (RSCs), whose powers include turning schools into academies and deciding who runs them.

    During this cycle, the HTBs received 1,016 pages of documents, but only 32 pages of minutes were published.

    And even when Tes obtained the full set of papers using the Freedom of Information Act, they were heavily censored, with most of the information blacked out in 295 pages.

    Maurice Frankel, director of the Campaign for Freedom of Information, said: “It’s obviously an area where the [Department for Education] does not want great scrutiny.

    “It’s probably an area where a lot of things are at stake in terms of demonstrating the success of the policy, so they may not be keen to expose too much of it to scrutiny.”

    In making the redactions, the DfE relied on rules designed to protect commercial interests and personal information, and avoid “prejudice to the effective conduct of public affairs”.

    Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, described the minutes as “skimpy”.

    And Tes has discovered that in some cases they leave local communities in the dark about the fact that the future of their school was even under discussion.

    The four pages of minutes for the 13 October meeting of the south-east England and south London HTB refer to a discussion about “the University of Brighton Academy Trust’s proposal to establish a new hub”.

    The papers obtained by Tes show this could have seen Overton Grange in Sutton, a school with 1,200 pupils, giving up its status as a standalone academy and joining the university’s organisation.

    Tes also found that the online register of interests of RSCs and HTB members was almost a year out-of-date, and did not include any information about two RSCs and 10 HTB members.

    The DfE updated the register within days of Tes highlighting the issue.

    A DfE spokesman said: “All decisions made by headteacher boards are subject to rigorous oversight and analysis. A significant amount of information is published online and redactions to the minutes of meetings are made in accordance with government guidelines in order to protect commercially sensitive information.”

    This is an edited article from the 14 July edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

     

     

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    MPs' inquiry into multi-academy trusts: what we learned from the regional schools commissioners

    12th October 2016 at 13:44

    Exclusive: RSCs made key decisions on academy trusts they later joined

    12th June 2017 at 05:01

    ‘Secrecy’ of RSC advisory board meetings denounced

    25th November 2016 at 00:00
     

    Is the job of RSC all that it’s cracked up to be?

    1st July 2016 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. What I have learned from a year as a roaming teacher
    2. Teachers should work in disadvantaged schools before qualifying as headt...
    3. DfE plans to reduce teacher workload ignored by 80 per cent of schools
    4. Four autism stereotypes that teachers should try to dispel
    5. '100 per cent attendance is an achievement worth celebrating'
    6. The perfect end to the academic year? A teacher's wedding
    7. #Satsshambles: Heads demand publication of 'secret' marking guidance
    8. 'It's time for a rethink on how we handle bullying'
    9. Exclusive: Large MATs appoint most school leaders from within
    10. Schools that segregate girls from boys will face new inspections, Ofsted...

    Breaking news

    maths a level survey

    Exclusive: Maths 'disaster' as schools report 'alarming' decline in post-16 take-up

    14th July 2017 at 05:02
    mental health, girls, GCSEs, depression

    Self-harm has increased in almost half of schools, survey finds

    14th July 2017 at 00:01
    Town Hall

    Analysis: Are local authorities about to scupper the DfE’s school funding plans?

    13th July 2017 at 17:46
    ofsted, inspection, learning styles, teachers, myth-busting, school, inspectors, annual report

    Large majority of teachers believe Ofsted wants to see child-centred learning style

    13th July 2017 at 17:39
    Cladding at two London schools failed safety checks following the Grenfell disaster.

    Cladding at two London schools fail fire safety checks

    13th July 2017 at 11:56

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now