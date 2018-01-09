Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: Grammars view Damian Hinds' appointment as boost for expansion plans

    Martin George
    10th January 2018 at 05:04
    DfE
    New education secretary was a pupil at a Catholic boys' grammar school

    Grammar school heads believe the appointment of an ex-grammar school pupil as education secretary is likely to put their expansion plans back on the agenda.

    Theresa May’s plans to change the law to allow the creation of completely new selective schools were scuppered after she lost her Commons majority last year.

    However, the current legal framework allows existing grammar schools to expand or open new schools as "annexes". But the Department for Education under Justine Greening did not make this a priority after the election.

    Now, the appointment of Damian Hinds, who was educated at a Catholic boys' grammar school, as her successor has been interpreted as opening the door to stronger DfE support for grammars to expand.

    Jim Skinner, chief executive of the Grammar School Heads' Association, told Tes: “I believe there are a number of schools that are looking at annex development and it may well be that he is more sympathetic to that type of expansion. I would hope he would be more sympathetic.”

    And asked whether Mr Hinds’ appointment would make it more likely that grammar schools considering expansion would put their plans into action, he said: “It could well do.”

    'Putting their heads above the paparet'

    However, he said it was unlikely that any would “put their head above the parapet” until they had a better indication of the new secretary of state’s thinking.

    He added that the legal restrictions on the creation of annexes meant it would not be possible to create what were effectively new grammar schools in parts of the country where there are currently no existing selective schools.

    Last week, BBC research showed that there had been a 7 per cent rise in the number of pupils in grammar schools between 2009-10 and 2016-17, despite a 2.5 per cent fall in the number of 11-15-year olds in the grammar school areas over the same period.

    Grammar schools are still waiting to hear whether the government will deliver the four-year, £200 million pot to fund grammar school expansion that was promised in 2016.

    Writing for Tes today, Natalie Perera, executive director at the Education Policy Institute, said that Mr Hinds’ party will be expecting him to “shift back to more traditional Conservative policies” – including the expansion of grammars and faith-based admissions.

    She told Tes: “I think the point is that they have an opportunity to stretch the current legislation as far as it will go.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

     

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Damian Hinds appointed education secretary

    8th January 2018 at 20:10

    Who is Damian Hinds?

    8th January 2018 at 20:13

    Grammar schools to make 'formal' commitment to admitting poorer pupils

    30th November 2017 at 13:14

    DfE unable to say whether £50m-a-year plan to expand existing grammars will still go ahead

    22nd June 2017 at 16:46

    Most read

    1. Who is Damian Hinds?
    2. GCSE computer science pupils to receive no marks for coursework, Ofqual ...
    3. The quick Q&A: How to ensure all your pupils work equally hard in your l...
    4. Cabinet reshuffle: 'Greening's refusal to impose barmy policies on an ex...
    5. Robert Goodwill – minister for SEND, early years and school sports – sacked
    6. In-tray: Nine issues for the new education secretary
    7. 'Patronising' Justine Greening fights for her job
    8. Five steps to maximise the impact of teaching assistants  
    9. Ministerial reshuffle, Greening, Hinds and Gibb: LIVE
    10. Justine Greening: Ten of her hits and misses as education secretary

    Breaking news

    privacy, data, national pupil database, alternative provision, sensitive information, pupils, parents

    Local authorities collecting sensitive pupil data without consent

    9th January 2018 at 17:50
    private schools, independent schools, cabinet, reshuffle, theresa may, sutton trust, social mobility, david cameron

    Theresa May's reshuffle increases the proportion of privately educated Cabinet ministers

    9th January 2018 at 16:57

    Ministerial reshuffle, Greening, Hinds and Gibb: LIVE

    9th January 2018 at 16:30
    Most teachers struggle to balance work and their personal lives, study finds

    Most teachers struggle to balance work and personal lives, research shows

    9th January 2018 at 16:22
    Nadhim Zahawi

    Reshuffle: Nadhim Zahawi added to DfE line up

    9th January 2018 at 15:21

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now