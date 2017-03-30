Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Exclusive: 'I don't want to be education secretary again,' says Michael Gove

    Will Hazell
    31st March 2017 at 11:29
    Michael Gove
    Speaking exclusively to Tes, Michael Gove says that he has no regrets about the policy decisions he made during his controversial tenure at the Department for Education

    Michael Gove has said he would not take the job of education secretary if he was offered it for a second time.

    In an exclusive interview in today's Tes magazine about his legacy, the former secretary of state for education also said that he did not regret labelling some of his opponents as “the Blob” and “enemies of promise”.

    Asked whether he would have a second stint as education secretary if he was offered the chance, Mr Gove responded: “I don’t think so, no.

    “I had four years doing it, I wouldn’t like – six years after I was appointed – trade union leaders to suffer another nervous moment. I have too much regard for their health and welfare to want to inflict that on them.

    “I had my years on the ship and now it’s under different captaincy.”

    Tactical muddles

    While he admitted to “tactical snafus” during his time as education secretary, Mr Gove said he did not regret any of his policy decisions or using the labels “the Blob” and “enemies of promise”.

    He said Labour had "deliberately misapplied" the two phrases: “‘The Blob’ – which I used very rarely – was specifically a reference to the 100 education academics who wrote a letter saying there were too many facts in the national curriculum, and I linked them to ultra militant figures in the trade unions. And that was it.

    “The ‘enemies of promise’ were those people who opposed the forced conversion of an underperforming primary school, which is now doing brilliantly.

    “The argument there was not that these were teachers, it was just the Anti-Academies Alliance, in essence the Socialist Workers' Party.

    “So there were very specific groups that I was targeting."

    This is an edited article from the 31 March edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Michael Gove: Immigration has had double-edged impact on education

    18th March 2017 at 15:01

    Gove: Private schools are 'welfare junkies'

    24th February 2017 at 11:46

    Michael Gove defends government spending on school buildings

    22nd February 2017 at 16:23

    Most read

    1. New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn
    2. Government proposes scrapping tests for 7-year-olds
    3. Sats: What you need to know about the government's plans to fix primary ...
    4. Exam technique: Seven steps to help students write under timed conditions
    5. Exclusive: Smaller leadership teams needed in funding squeeze, commissio...
    6. GCSE pass grade confusion deepens: EBacc requires grade 4 for pupils but...
    7. 'Schools and pupils are victims of shifting expectations and politicians...
    8. Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, Df...
    9. Schools won't be judged on fast-track ECDL IT qualification from next year
    10. 42% of Leave voters back return of caning post-Brexit

    Breaking news

    The Premier League Primary Stars initiative will launch a national TV advertising campaign on Sunday

    José Mourinho and Theo Walcott to promote maths in primary schools

    31st March 2017 at 13:08
    The cost of Justine Greening's visit to China has been revealed.

    A silk scarf and coffee with Peston: ministerial meetings and gifts revealed

    31st March 2017 at 11:20
    primary assessment concerns

    Exclusive: Ofsted will treat this year's writing assessment with 'caution'

    31st March 2017 at 09:16
    Social mobility

    Exclusive: More than third of grammar schools change admissions policies to prioritise poor pupils

    31st March 2017 at 05:32

    Exclusive: New teachers 'untrained to tackle safeguarding issues'

    31st March 2017 at 05:05

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today