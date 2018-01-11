Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Job alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Email preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: Major academy chain cuts teachers by 13 per cent and spends more than £1m on staff pay-offs

    Charlotte Santry
    12th January 2018 at 11:59
    Job cuts
    Delta Academy Trust took the steps as part of drive 'to ensure sustainability', its latest accounts show

    One of the country’s biggest academy chains slashed its wage bill by more than 10 per cent and spent £1.2 million on staff pay-offs last year. 

    Delta Academy Trust, previously known as the School Partnership Trust Academies (SPTA), was on a drive to reduce its deficit and “ensure sustainability”, according to its latest financial accounts.

    The trust, which runs 44 academies across Yorkshire and the Humber, spent £1.2 million on "staff restructuring" – comprising redundancy and severance payments – in 2016-17, up from £343,000 in 2015-16.

    Most – £890,000 – of the restructuring costs in 2016-17 went on redundancy pay, up from £263,000 the year before.

    Severance payments amounted to £380,000, an increase from the £79,000 spent in 2015-16. The biggest amount was handed to one unnamed individual who received £43,000.

    Academy chain improvement

    The accounts state: “Delta Academies Trust at 31 August 2017 had an in-year deficit of £49,000, this was as expected.

    “However, to ensure the trust moves towards a surplus in 2017-18, further restructures were undertaken during the year, to ensure not only the curriculum offer was fit for purpose, but also to ensure sustainability.”

    The deficit was a year-on-year improvement for Delta, which ended the previous financial year with a £3.1 million deficit, before its current chief executive officer Paul Tarn – previously deputy chief executive at the Outwood Grange Academies Trust – took over in 2016.

    Delta, which runs 44 academies, had its wage bill fall by 11 per cent in 2016-17, to £61.6 million – down from £69.4 million in 2015-16.

    The number of full-time equivalent teachers dropped by 13 per cent – from 1,181 to 1,021. Administration and support staff decreased by a similar proportion, from 1,246 to 1,085.

    Increased costs

    But Delta’s management and support team grew, from 60 to 78 full-time equivalents.

    Mr Tarn received a salary of between £180,000 and £185,000 – slightly less than his predecessor Sir Paul Edwards, who was paid £185,000 to £190,000.

    One academy left the trust during the period covered by the accounts, in December 2016.

    The accounts do not specifically state the cost of the trust’s rebrand, but “marketing and advertising” costs rose from £84,000 to £130,000.

    Delta has been named as the Department for Education’s preferred sponsor to take over four academies run by the failed Wakefield City Academies Trust.

    The academy trust was contacted for comment.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Ark reports £4m loss and relies on loans between its schools to cover deficits

    11th January 2018 at 12:17

    How to reduce your staffing costs

    20th July 2017 at 09:48

    Exclusive: DfE starts overseas recruitment drive to combat staffing crisis

    4th September 2015 at 00:05

    Most read

    1. Lower grade boundaries for maths GCSE resit exam spark concern
    2. Cabinet reshuffle: 'Greening's refusal to impose barmy policies on an ex...
    3. Thousands of teachers are on long-term stress leave, new figures reveal
    4. How ‘chatty maths’ boosted my students’ engagement and confidence in mat...
    5. Revealed: Durand Academy's £100K caretaker
    6. Greening put the brakes on education policies that work, says former No ...
    7. Damian Hinds called for new nationwide network of 'elite' grammar schools
    8. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it ...
    9. Former 'superhead' banned over expenses sets up teacher training scheme
    10. 10 picturebooks that should be in every primary classroom

    Breaking news

    Exclusive: ‘No academy boss should be paid above £250,000,' warns Sir Anthony Seldon

    12th January 2018 at 12:13
    Podcast

    The Tes podcast: Reshuffle and wrestling

    12th January 2018 at 10:52

    Exclusive: Academy executives cutting their own pay by up to 40%

    12th January 2018 at 06:02

    Exclusive: Boss of England's most systematic MAT tells how he is risking his job by rescuing Wakefield schools

    12th January 2018 at 05:07
    Council budgets 'on a precipice'

    Education budgets ‘on a precipice’

    12th January 2018 at 00:05

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now