Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: No schools turned into academies as a result of 'coasting' label

    Martin George
    6th October 2017 at 04:05
    No schools have been turned into academies as a results of being branded "coasting".
    DfE
    The Tory manifesto had pledged to turn every coasting secondary school into an academy

    No schools branded "coasting" by the government have been turned into an academy as a result, according to figures obtained by Tes.

    The 2015 Conservative Party manifesto pledged to “turn every failing and coasting secondary school into an academy,” and the new category of “coasting school” was given legal force by last year’s Education and Adoption Act.

    It aimed to pick out schools that fail to help pupils to "fulfil their potential”, and in 2015 the DfE said: “Those that cannot improve will be turned into academies under the leadership of our expert school sponsors.”

    At the time, union leaders expressed fears the change was designed to convert more schools into academies.

    By November 2016, when the DfE announced that 804 schools were likely to be classed as “coasting”, it said it expected "that only in a small minority of cases will regional schools commissioners (RSCs) direct a coasting maintained school to become a sponsored academy or move a coasting academy to a new trust”.

    However, according to DfE data released under the Freedom of Information Act, in fact, none of the almost 500 maintained schools that were defined as coasting following last summer’s key stage 2 and 4 results have been turned into academies as a result.

    It comes as it emerged that more than a quarter of schools that were legally required to become academies under new provisions in the Education and Adoption Act were still without a sponsor 12 months after a directive academy order was issued.

    The DfE listed six options open to the RSCs who decide the fate of coasting schools: take no further action; provide “some additional support and challenge”; require a maintained school to take specific action; appoint additional governors or an interim executive board; convert it into a sponsored academy, or issue a termination warning notice to an academy.

    But of the 756 schools and academies that were ultimately branded as “coasting” and have not since closed, more than half (51 per cent) were told no further action was needed, and 49 per cent were told they needed some extra support.

    In only one case did RSCs use any of their other powers: a termination warning notice was issued to the Basildon Upper Academy.

    Matthew Wolton, a partner specialising in academies at law firm Knights, said the “coasting” schools agenda involved “biting off more than you could chew”.

    “If they had sorted out all their inadequate schools and you had RSCs sitting on their hands saying ‘we don’t have anything to do’, I could see RSCs tackling this,” he added.

    A DfE spokesperson said: “RSCs have been working closely with schools that met the coasting definition in January 2017 to ensure that support is available to secure improvements.

    “We have been clear that the purpose of the coasting definition is to identify schools that may need support, and that more formal intervention, such as becoming an academy, was likely to happen in only a small minority of cases.

    “The data reflects this, and demonstrates the hard work that RSCs are already doing to support many of these schools.”

    This is an edited article from the 6 October edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    'How can a school be judged "good" by Ofsted but "coasting" by the DfE, and face intervention from an RSC?'

    8th February 2017 at 17:05

    More than 800 schools set to be condemned as 'coasting'

    9th November 2016 at 11:29

    Coasting academies will face same sanctions as all schools, Nicky Morgan reveals

    7th December 2015 at 16:55

    `Good' schools may be `coasting', too

    31st July 2015 at 01:00
     

    Most read

    1. Why we should teach all pupils as if they have dyslexia
    2. Sats reading test was 'unduly hard' says exams watchdog
    3. Nick Gibb: 'Now is a good time to become a teacher'
    4. Pupils 'increasingly turning to brick phones' in backlash against social...
    5. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...
    6. The education system would fall over without many hours of teacher overt...
    7. Exclusive: Demand for data is ‘overwhelming’ teachers, report warns
    8. Martin Seligman: 'Teaching wellbeing in schools will improve the lives o...
    9. How to ensure your EAL learners are making progress
    10. Five ways school leaders can demonstrate they take dyslexia seriously

    Breaking news

    Many schools that have to become academies under a 2016 law have been left without a match for more than a year.

    Exclusive: Failure to find sponsors raises 'serious' questions over academisation law

    6th October 2017 at 05:04

    Pupils 'failed' by lack of mental health training for teachers

    6th October 2017 at 00:03
    screen children for hearing loss to prevent reading difficulties

    Give pupils with hearing loss more support with reading, urge experts

    6th October 2017 at 00:03
    degree apprenticeships in teaching announced

    Two universities to provide teacher 'degree apprenticeships'

    5th October 2017 at 18:10
    Playing fields

    More playing field land sacrificed to meet childcare pledge

    5th October 2017 at 16:54

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now