    Exclusive: Number 10 appoints former teacher as head of education

    Eleanor Busby
    25th January 2017 at 11:44
    Theresa May
    Mike Crowhurst, who taught history, will advise Theresa May on education

    Mike Crowhurst, who used to teach history in a school in Birmingham, has been appointed as head of education at Number 10. 

    He is set to move from his role of director of education at free-schools charity the New Schools Network (NSN). Nick Timothy, Ms May’s joint chief of staff, also came from NSN as a director.

    Mr Crowhurst taught history at Kingsbury School and Sports College, a comprehensive school in Birmingham, as part of the Teach First programme, before joining the charity in 2011.

    It was understood that Ms May would not have a dedicated adviser on education policy after founding director of NSN, Rachel Wolf, stepped down from the adviser role last summer.

    But Mr Crowhurst, who used to work for Conservative MP Mike Penning, has now been given the role of head of education in Downing Street.

    In an article on ConservativeHome in 2010, Mr Crowhurst said: “I believe passionately that education is the most powerful and effective force for change.

    “If this is true, then it seems completely unacceptable that our school system should still present such huge differences in opportunity for young people."

    He added: “I was lucky enough to go to a state school which gave an excellent education to pupils from a wide variety of backgrounds.”

    In the same article, he wrote: “In my experience, lack of funds is not the factor holding back schools which are failing to provide the education their pupils deserve.

    “What is needed is structural change, which will help shape the school system to be more efficient, innovative and professional in the drive for high educational standards.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Number 10 scraps education adviser role

    4th August 2016 at 10:01

    Theresa May: New grammar schools 'must genuinely reach out to poorer pupils'

    2nd October 2016 at 11:39

    The grammar schools green paper: nine key facts about Theresa May's education revolution

    12th September 2016 at 09:57

    Theresa May's government could usher in new era of grammar school education

    15th July 2016 at 17:54

    Theresa May set to become prime minister: six clues about her views on education

    11th July 2016 at 13:16

    Most read

    1. Teachers work more overtime than any other professionals, analysis finds
    2. We won’t wow pupils with purple pens and alliteration
    3. Taller pupils do better at school, study finds
    4. ‘We haven’t had sex for two months, or a conversation for a fortnight. This is normal, because my...
    5. ‘But Miss, my eyebrows and highlighter are on #fleek!’
    6. Tony Robinson: 'If education stopped being a posh word for babysitting, we'd value teachers...
    7. Top DfE civil servant says schools can make savings without harming performance
    8. 'When will teachers rediscover their love of teaching? When we end the culture that encourages...
    9. 'If education in 2017 is so good, why are teachers voting with their feet, leaving overcrowded...
    10. Exclusive: Number 10 appoints former teacher as head of education

    Breaking news

    Bright Future Educational Trust is in talks with the Education Funding Agency,

    Debts of £4.5m threaten future of academy trust sponsored by grammar school

    25th January 2017 at 11:40
    Russell Hobby

    Russell Hobby to stand down as NAHT general secretary

    25th January 2017 at 11:18
    Funding cuts

    Grammar schools may ask parents for cash to plug funding shortfalls

    25th January 2017 at 10:37
    GCSE

    Middle and low attainers at GCSE perform worse under a grammar school system, study finds

    25th January 2017 at 00:01
    arts must be protected, new report

    Strictly's Darcey Bussell backs report calling for arts education to be protected

    24th January 2017 at 16:01

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today