Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, DfE adviser predicts

    Martin George
    27th March 2017 at 12:23
    A top DfE official has suggested only two pupils may get the new grade 9 in all of their GCSE exams.
    Prediction about scarcity of straight grade 9s exacerbates fears about increased pressure on top-performing pupils

    Just two pupils in England could end up achieving top grades in all their GCSEs under the new grading system, the Department for Education's chief analyst has predicted.

    The government is gradually replacing the current A* to G grades with numerical grades, from 1 to 9 – with 9 being the highest.

    Just 20 per cent of those who would have achieved A or A* under the existing system will be awarded a grade 9.

    Responding to a tweet about the number of pupils who would get straight 9s, Tim Leunig, the DfE's chief analyst and chief scientific adviser, wrote: “2 is my guess – not a formal DfE prediction. With a big enough sample, I think someone will get lucky...”

    The suggestion that so few pupils will get top grades across the board has exacerbated concerns that the new system could increase the pressure on top-performing pupils.

    Last year, Caroline Jordan, then president of the Girls' Schools' Association, said independent schools were downplaying the importance of the new grade 9 to parents and pupils to preserve students' mental health, and warned that the “days of all bright pupils getting 10 A*s are over”.

    Setting the grade 'far too high'

    When told about Dr Leunig’s tweet, her successor Charlotte Avery, who is also headmistress of St Mary’s School, Cambridge, said schools had not known grade 9 would be this difficult.

    She told Tes: “If the top grade is so unachievable, I think this is setting the grade far too high.

    “We are almost setting up many of them to feel that they are failing, if that is the level of difficulty.

    “It demoralises the school and the child and the parents, who are all working so hard to make education so enjoyable and successful.”

    The new grading system is being phased in over three years.

    It will be used for English and maths exams taken this summer, with 20 more subjects following next year, and most others in 2019.

    Last week, Sally Collier, the new chief executive of the exams regulator Ofqual, told Tes that some parents and employers would be confused by the new grading system, and Ofqual had a big job communicating the changes.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Parents and employers will be 'confused' by new numerical GCSE grades, Ofqual chief admits

    23rd March 2017 at 05:03

    Ofqual ramps up publicity amid 'confusion' over numerical GCSE grades

    6th March 2017 at 17:11

    Exclusive: Most parents and students don't understand new numerical GCSE grades

    13th January 2017 at 02:03

    Private schools downplay GCSE grade 9 to ease pressure on 'perfectionist' pupils

    18th November 2016 at 00:23

    Most read

    1. The five steps teaching assistants must follow to increase student indep...
    2. Getting rid of staff isn’t the answer
    3. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    4. 'Austerity might be biting, but it is essential we continue to invest in...
    5. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    6. 'The press is full of bad-news stories about teaching – we desperately n...
    7. 'To euphemistically use the term "efficiencies" is insulting to those de...
    8. 'Three problems with the new primary times tables check'
    9. 5 awkward reunions teachers would rather avoid, actually
    10. Exclusive: Pisa data may be incomparable, Schleicher admits

    Breaking news

    Schools are under fire for putting rape victims in the classroom with alleged attackers.

    Exclusive: Schools under fire for putting rape victims in classroom with alleged attackers

    27th March 2017 at 05:05
    The EFA report raised concerns about financial management at ATT.

    'Bankruptcy' fear over transfer of three primary schools from Academy Transformation Trust

    24th March 2017 at 18:03
    Podcast

    Pisa rankings, school dogs and growth mindset - the Tes podcast

    24th March 2017 at 17:18
    Schools Just Wanna Have Funds

    WATCH: Pupils sing 'Schools Just Wanna Have Funds'

    24th March 2017 at 15:30
    Pisa admits its test changes may make results incomparable

    Exclusive: Pisa data may be incomparable, Schleicher admits

    24th March 2017 at 05:31

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today